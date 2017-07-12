Source: We’re ready for polls: Opposition parties – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 12 July 2017

HARARE – Notwithstanding the rumpus in their camp over the lack of

progress in consummating a coalition, opposition parties have said they

are prepared for next year’s synchronised polls, even if President Robert

Mugabe is to proclaim election dates earlier than expected.

Mugabe is expected to proclaim election dates much earlier than had been

expected to capitalise on the confusion within the opposition movement,

while at the same time riding on the wave of popularity captured in recent

surveys.

With opposition political parties haggling over who should lead their

mooted grand coalition, Zanu PF is removing all the stops in its bid to

retain power at the 2018 elections.

Mugabe’s party has resisted reforms that could have levelled the electoral

playing field, and has maintained its stranglehold on the State media,

which it uses at its propaganda machinery.

Regardless, opposition political parties told the Daily News yesterday

that they are more than prepared for the elections.

The Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC said they are on the ground and are as

prepared as ever for the elections.

“The MDC is a massive political party that is always on the ground every

time and everywhere. We have got structures all over the country and we

are ready to give Zanu PF a thorough thrashing at next year’s polls,” MDC

spokesperson, Obert Gutu, said yesterday.

Gutu, however, said that they will push all eligible Zimbabweans to

register to vote, adding that they are confident that the majority will

vote against Zanu PF.

“We are acutely aware of the fact that the Zanu PF dictatorship will

never, ever reform itself out of power but our push for electoral reforms

remains determined and relentless. Zanu PF is deeply fractured and

factionalised and indeed, there are better chances of Obert Gutu falling

pregnant than Zanu PF’s chances of winning elections next year,” Gutu

said.

The smaller MDC faction led by Welshman Ncube is also exuding confidence

ahead of the elections.

“The MDC structures are ready to roll in the event … Mugabe calls for

elections. A torrid time is in store for Mugabe and Zanu PF,” the party’s

spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi, said yesterday.

The Zanu PF youth league has since set the party’s campaign machine

rolling with the ongoing youth interface rallies attracting bumper crowds

for Mugabe, who wants to extend his rule at the helm of government beyond

the current 37 years.

With Zanu PF seemingly covering ground ahead of the elections, Tendai

Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said that the political situation

requires the opposition to always be ready for an election.

“We are at a stage where we as opposition have to be ready for an election

any time because the country cannot go on like this. This country has

always called elections in an irregular manner and we have always beat

Zanu PF.

“If they call it now, their record in government has been so bad even

their own wives would not vote for them,” PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume

said.

Joice Mujuru’s National People Party (NPP) said they were ready on all

fronts just as good as the Zimbabweans are also ready to go to the polls.

“Mugabe’s stay in power is long overdue. And when we talk of readiness in

terms of the coalition, it is work in progress and I can assure

Zimbabweans, that the coalition is good as done and we are ready for

elections,” Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro, said.

Section 158 of the Constitution provides that “a general election must be

held so that polling takes place not more than 30 days before the expiry

of the five year period specified in Section 143”.

While expectations were that Mugabe will declare elections between July 23

and August 21, 2018, Zanu PF insiders are convinced that he will make the

proclamation earlier to catch the opposition napping.

In the previous election, Mugabe was forced to proclaim the election dates

after a Harare man, Jealousy Mawarire, approached the Constitutional Court

just a few months before July 31, 2013.

According to Veritas, an organisation that gives information on the work

of courts and Parliament, the president has the prerogative of setting the

date for the general elections, but he must do so within the parameters

fixed by the Constitution and the Electoral Act for polling date and the

length of time between the proclamation and polling.

“Section 157 of the Constitution, stipulates the minimum period from

proclamation to nomination date (14 days), and from nomination date to

polling date (30 days). That is, there has to be a minimum of 44 days

from the proclamation date to polling.

“Section 38 of the Electoral Act stipulates a maximum 84 days between

proclamation and polling. So the proclamation must be not less than 44 and

not more than 84 days before the polling day chosen. Based on the earliest

polling date of July 23, 2018 the proclamation must be gazetted in the

period April 30, to June 9,2018,” Veritas said.

The organisation said that the calling for elections is an executive

function, which does not need the president to consult with the Cabinet.