Source: Wily Mugabe fools factions – DailyNews Live

MUGOVE TAFIRENYIKA 18 April 2017

HARARE – Brawling Zanu PF factions are said to be “thoroughly confused” by

President Robert Mugabe’s directive that all Mashonaland Central

structures stop holding demonstrations and divisive counter meetings

against each other.

Insiders who spoke to the Daily News yesterday said Mugabe’s directive –

ostensibly meant to give party bigwigs the space to determine the fate of

under-fire national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere – had left many

people unsure about how the cunning Zanu PF leader wanted to proceed on

the matter.

Kasukuwere and his brother Dickson Mafios – who is Zanu PF’s acting

chairperson for Mashonaland Central – stand accused of plotting to oust

Mugabe from power and fanning the warring ruling party’s deadly

factionalism, among a litany of other allegations.

“Many people are now thoroughly confused about what is really going on in

the party on this (Kasukuwere) matter, as Gushungo (Mugabe) has been

indicating left and right at the same time.

“The safest thing for everyone to do right now is to wait and see where he

(Mugabe) is really going with this thing,” one bigwig lamented to the

Daily News.

This comes as the Zanu PF youth league in Harare says it is fully behind

Kasukuwere – adding that as far as youths in the capital are concerned,

the Local Government minister has not done anything wrong to warrant his

dismissal from his party post.

Until Mugabe’s recent intervention, Kasukuwere’s Zanu PF career had hung

in the balance as his party enemies bayed for his blood and systematically

worked for his demise – in the same manner former Vice President Joice

Mujuru was chased out of the troubled former liberation movement in 2014.

This had resulted in several anti-Kasukuwere demonstrations being mounted

in provinces such as Mashonaland Central, Masvingo and Midlands.

And evidently buoyed by the events of the past few weeks, Kasukuwere’s

Zanu PF enemies attempted to ratchet up the pressure on him by organising

a press conference in Harare at the weekend at the party’s provincial

offices, to announce their support for his ouster.

This resulted in deadly violence in the capital after they were stopped

from doing so by the Mount Darwin South legislator’s party sympathisers,

who mainly comprised party youths.

Speaking to the Daily News after the intra-party violence had been broken

by police, Harare provincial youth chairperson, Edson Takataka, declared

his executive’s support for Kasukuwere, describing him as “an extremely

capable leader”.

“He is our PC (political commissar) who was appointed by our beloved

president. So, we have great respect for him and they (his enemies) should

leave him in peace.

“He has done a lot of good work which explains why party programmes in the

province are running smoothly and for that we love him and have a duty to

protect him from some rowdy elements hired from outside the party by

elements that have a sinister agenda to destabilise us,” Takataka said.

He also accused former party officials who are now allegedly aligned to

the party faction rallying behind Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s

mooted presidential aspirations – among them Godfrey Gomwe – of

masterminding the weekend fracas.

“Gomwe is not a member of Zanu PF and we are puzzled as to what he is up

to, because he hired individuals who are also not members of the party to

cause the chaos at our offices.

“We are at a loss as to what they wanted to achieve by coming to the

provincial office when Kasukuwere is a national executive member. What

business does the province have to do with that?

“As Harare, we have no issue with the PC. If anything, he is an extremely

capable leader and the results are there for all to see if one considers

how we moblise for party and national functions.

“Just wait and see on Tuesday (tomorrow) how we have moblised for

Independence Day celebrations.

“We are on high alert as youths for any attempt to cause trouble in the

province. But we don’t want violence and so we will work with the police

to ensure attempts similar to those they made at the weekend are not

repeated,” he added.

This also comes after Mugabe directed Zanu PF’s Mashonaland Central

structures at the weekend to stop holding the divisive meetings.

Mafios welcomed Mugabe’s directive yesterday, adding that it was also

wrong for his and Kasukuwere’s party foes to have announced a new,

parallel leadership in Mashonaland Central when the duo’s case had not yet

been mediated and concluded.

“The president’s intervention is healthy for the party because this had

created chaos not only here but also countrywide where overzealous people

were rushing things before their petitions have been dealt with by the

politburo.

“And to have gone a step further and announce a new provincial leadership

as if to suggest that they have already won was very wrong.

“The party has rules which must be respected and that is what the

president as the only centre of power has now rightly directed,” Mafios

said.

