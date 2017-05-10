Source: Woman up for smuggling cocaine – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 10 May 2017

HARARE – A South African woman suspected to have ingested cocaine and

attempted to smuggle the drugs into Zimbabwe was busted at Harare

International Airport on Friday.

Isaura Masinga, 40, of Germistone, South Africa, was dragged to court

yesterday where she appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza

facing a possession of cocaine charge.

Immediately after her arrest, she was referred to Carestream for an ultra

sound scan at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, which confirmed the

presence of ingested “body packs” in her abdomen.

“The abnormal bowl related masses with shadowing seen in the left lumbar

region may be ingested body packs. However, the use of ultrasound scan in

detecting ingested body packs is very limited. Further assessment with CT

scan is suggested,” reads the comment on the scan report.

When court proceedings commenced, Masinga’s lawyer, Nickiel Mushangwe,

challenged his client’s placement on remand on the basis that she had been

charged on allegations of possessing a substance that the State had failed

to recover from her.

He slammed the State for relying on an ultrasound scan at a time his

client is pregnant. He argued the scan may have picked the foetus.

Prosecutor Michael Reza argued that the tip-off had assured detectives

that Masinga’s preferred mode of transporting the drugs was by ingesting.

“The intelligence received by detectives was to the effect that there is a

South African woman on an Emirates flight bringing in cocaine to Zimbabwe.

They were further advised that if they failed to recover cocaine from her

luggage or person, it would be because she preferred transporting it

through her stomach.

” . . . that was when police checked on the plane’s passenger list and

discovered that the accused person was on that flight”.

The application was dismissed by Chimbodza. Masinga was subsequently

placed on remand.

Reza then moved to apply for Masinga’s toilet visits to be closely

monitored.

“While the accused person is in custody, she must not be allowed to visit

the toilet on her own and must be given a bucket and, whatever she passes

out must be kept by the police,” Reza said.

Mushangwe objected to the application, arguing that it infringed on his

client’s rights to privacy and dignity.

Chimboza granted the application and advised Mushangwe that evidence would

also exonerate his client if no cocaine substance was found.

The matter was subsequently remanded to May 12.

