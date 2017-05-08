Source: Women agitate for a better deal in Zim – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 7 May 2017

HARARE – Former Vice President Joice Mujuru yesterday led women from

various opposition parties calling for their increased participation and

representation in both Parliament and the government after next year’s

make-or-break national elections.

The campaign comes weeks after opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and

Mujuru signed a much-talked about memorandum of understanding, in

preparation for the formation of a fully-fledged opposition alliance which

will take on President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in 2018.

Uniting under a campaign dubbed #Hervotewins2018, the initiative seeks to

empower women to vote for each other in next year’s elections, as well as

participate as candidates in the watershed plebiscite.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, Mujuru said women should stop playing

second fiddle to men.

“A woman has to be independent and responsible at the same time. We have

to play the same role as men, but the problem in Zimbabwe is in the

implementation of reforms.

“Even if a woman is put in a leadership position, you will find another

woman coming to destroy the gains of the other.

“What was said in the national Constitution should be implemented

regardless of which political party one belongs to,” she said.

“If you become a leader, check whether you are following the guidelines

set out because if not, you will deprive other women of getting the same

opportunity. If you become a bad female leader you give men the leverage

to use that against other women.

“Right now, we are complaining about everything … but we forget that we

make mistakes from the start. What we do from the beginning will determine

the outcome of whatever it is that we are trying to achieve.

“When we go and choose leaders, do we really understand what we are

supposed to do?

“Choosing one woman over another does not mean you despise them, but

simply that those women may have better qualities for the job at hand. By

choosing the right woman you ensure that you get quality for your vote,”

Mujuru added.

Yesterday’s event was attended by representatives from the MDC, the

National People’s Party, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe and the People’s

Democratic Party (PDP), among others.

Speaking at the same gathering, MDC vice-president Thokozani Khupe said

the electoral playing field should be levelled in next year’s elections.

“Zanu PF had it easy while the MDC struggled because of so many

hindrances, because the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) ignored our

pleas.

“Now we want to be given the voters roll in electronic form before the

elections to afford us ample time to go through it, and to see whether

everyone is registered.

“Although we have a very high literacy rate, the statistics for assisted

voters are shocking. While there may be people who need to be assisted, we

want them to be helped by either a family member or a friend.

“We do not want the police or members of the army to go into the voting

booth with anyone,” Khupe said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



