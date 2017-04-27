Source: Women’s league has ‘no issue’ with Kasukuwere – DailyNews Live
Mugove Tafirenyika 27 April 2017
HARARE – Zanu PF women’s league has said it holds no grudge against the
party’s beleaguered national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.
The powerful wing, which is led by President Robert Mugabe’s influential
wife, Grace, has broken ranks with other branches of the fractured Zanu PF
party, which is currently divided along tribal and factional lines.
While the ruling party’s 10 provinces have already endorsed votes of no
confidence against Kasukuwere, with the party’s youth wing also following
suit, the women’s wing has taken a different approach.
This comes after Grace convened a recent meeting of the women’s league at
her Mazowe property where she reportedly said the league only had locus
standi to ensure the acrimonious divorce from the Zanu PF influential wing
of her erstwhile allies Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka following weeks
of unrest sparked by mega demonstrations held against them by irate
members.
Women’s league spokesperson Thokozile Mathuthu told the Daily News
yesterday that they are not part of the group calling for Kasukuwere’s
ouster.
“This issue has nothing to with the women’s league because as a party, we
are structured according to the organs and there is no way we can have
issues with Kasukuwere because he is not a member of the league,” Mathuthu
said.
“If the youth league makes its own declarations, it’s their own opinion.
But like I said, we are an independent wing, so we have no issue with
Kasukuwere. It’s purely a main wing issue that we cannot get ourselves
involved in, it is that clear.”
The women and youth leagues have previously declared publicly that they
are inseparable, with the latter arguing that as children they will always
follow where their mother (Grace) goes.
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has also thrown his weight behind
Kasukuwere, describing those who are demonstrating against him as
“renegades.”
Zanu PF secretary for youths Kudzanai Chipanga has told State media that
he is backing Kasukuwere’s ouster and that there is no discord in the
youth league over the issue.
“All youths are participating in the provincial activities that are taking
place against…Kasukuwere countrywide. All youths are supportive of that
and we have not heard of any province which is against that,” Chipanga
said, adding that “they (youths) are speaking without any influence and it
is their democratic right.”
Harare provincial youth chairperson Edson Takataka was singing a different
tune altogether in an interview with the Daily News saying the province
was behind the ruling party’s organiser.
Takataka declared his executive’s support for Kasukuwere, describing him
as “an extremely capable leader.”
“He is our PC, appointed by our beloved president so we have great respect
for him and they should leave him in peace.
“He has done a lot of good work which explains why party programmes in the
province are running smoothly and for that we love him and have a duty to
protect him from some rowdy elements hired from outside the party by
elements that have a sinister agenda to destabilise us,” Takataka said.