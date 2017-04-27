Source: Women’s league has ‘no issue’ with Kasukuwere – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 27 April 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF women’s league has said it holds no grudge against the

party’s beleaguered national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The powerful wing, which is led by President Robert Mugabe’s influential

wife, Grace, has broken ranks with other branches of the fractured Zanu PF

party, which is currently divided along tribal and factional lines.

While the ruling party’s 10 provinces have already endorsed votes of no

confidence against Kasukuwere, with the party’s youth wing also following

suit, the women’s wing has taken a different approach.

This comes after Grace convened a recent meeting of the women’s league at

her Mazowe property where she reportedly said the league only had locus

standi to ensure the acrimonious divorce from the Zanu PF influential wing

of her erstwhile allies Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka following weeks

of unrest sparked by mega demonstrations held against them by irate

members.

Women’s league spokesperson Thokozile Mathuthu told the Daily News

yesterday that they are not part of the group calling for Kasukuwere’s

ouster.

“This issue has nothing to with the women’s league because as a party, we

are structured according to the organs and there is no way we can have

issues with Kasukuwere because he is not a member of the league,” Mathuthu

said.

“If the youth league makes its own declarations, it’s their own opinion.

But like I said, we are an independent wing, so we have no issue with

Kasukuwere. It’s purely a main wing issue that we cannot get ourselves

involved in, it is that clear.”

The women and youth leagues have previously declared publicly that they

are inseparable, with the latter arguing that as children they will always

follow where their mother (Grace) goes.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has also thrown his weight behind

Kasukuwere, describing those who are demonstrating against him as

“renegades.”

Zanu PF secretary for youths Kudzanai Chipanga has told State media that

he is backing Kasukuwere’s ouster and that there is no discord in the

youth league over the issue.

“All youths are participating in the provincial activities that are taking

place against…Kasukuwere countrywide. All youths are supportive of that

and we have not heard of any province which is against that,” Chipanga

said, adding that “they (youths) are speaking without any influence and it

is their democratic right.”

Harare provincial youth chairperson Edson Takataka was singing a different

tune altogether in an interview with the Daily News saying the province

was behind the ruling party’s organiser.

Takataka declared his executive’s support for Kasukuwere, describing him

as “an extremely capable leader.”

“He is our PC, appointed by our beloved president so we have great respect

for him and they should leave him in peace.

“He has done a lot of good work which explains why party programmes in the

province are running smoothly and for that we love him and have a duty to

protect him from some rowdy elements hired from outside the party by

elements that have a sinister agenda to destabilise us,” Takataka said.

