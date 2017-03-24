Source: Youths join anti-Moyo, Mahoka demo • Mega demo on Sandi Moyo doorstep • Zanu-PF affiliates back ouster calls | The Herald March 24, 2017

Herald Reporter

Zanu-PF Women’s League members from across the country are planning a grand demonstration in Bulawayo today against the wing’s deputy chairperson Cde Eunice Sandi-Moyo and treasurer Cde Sarah Mahoka to send a clear message to the pair that its services are no longer needed in the revolutionary party.

Cde Sandi-Moyo is also Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs.

The women will be joined by members of the Youth League in the demonstration.

Reports indicate that the demonstrators will hand over petitions from various provinces to the First Lady and Women’s League secretary Amai Grace Mugabe at Zanu-PF Headquarters on Monday.

This comes as Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga yesterday said they subscribed to the position taken by the Women’s League and had officially been invited to join the demonstrations.

Zanu-PF affiliate organisations shared similar sentiments, saying they would not fold their hands while the First Lady is abused by “greedy sisters.”

Cde Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka face expulsion over allegations of undermining the authority of Amai Mugabe, corruption, denigrating President Mugabe’s appointments and insubordination, as well as creating parallel structures in the Women’s League.

“We are headed for Bulawayo where (Cde) Sandi-Moyo hails from and all women from the 10 provinces will once again converge to show her that they no longer want her anywhere near power,” said one of the event organisers.

“The youths are also invited to the event and from here we want the chairpersons who received those petitions to hand them over to the First Lady likely on Monday. We are working on that event again.”

Cde Chipanga yesterday said they had accepted to join the protests following an invitation from the Women’s League.

“We got an official invitation from the Women’s League and we conveyed the information to our national and provincial structures to attend and support them,” he said.

“Pana Amai ndopane mwana, pane Women’s League ndopane mayouths. We subscribe to one centre of power which is vested in the office of the President. We support President Mugabe and the First Lady.”

He went on: “As the Youth League, we will not tolerate anyone who undermines the two leaders. The more we respect the Women’s League as an organ with own rights to do their own processes but as the Youth League we are also an organ which works hand in hand with the women. We get direction from the President and we work directly with the First Lady who happens to be secretary for Women Affairs. Even in the Youth League, it will not take us a day to give someone marching orders if we discover anyone undermining the President and First Lady.”

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO) vice chairperson Cde Josephine Gandiya said those who sought to usurp power should be dealt with.

“We stand in solidarity with the Women’s League in denouncing those incorrigible elements who thrive in insulting the leadership of our Party,” she said.

“The First Lady and Secretary for Women’s Affairs is our leader and deserves respect and we will not tolerate any form of usurping of her power. We are tired of people who hide behind the leaders’ names for their criminal activities. This must be a lesson to those are keen on causing chaos in the party.”

