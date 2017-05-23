Source: Youths’ vote can sway 2018 election – DailyNews Live

Blessing Kasiyamhuru 23 May 2017

HARARE – As the 2018 general election fast approaches, Zimbabwe

Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) challenges the youths in Zimbabwe to

rise up and vote in numbers as this crucial vote will help shape their

future.

The first step is for them to register to vote and show up to vote on

Election Day.

While young voters in the past have been comfortable in apathy neglecting

the importance of voting, they should realise that their voice is an

important one because democracy doesn’t work without citizen

participation. Their vote does matter, so much so because history has

shown that a collective youth vote could actually sway an election.

Voting gives the youths the power to make important choices as they decide

what they like, don’t like, and their voices are heard. If they fail to

vote they are yielding the ultimate power to adults to make decisions

about the leaders and laws that will shape and lead society for decades.

It is always essential that young Zimbabweans take advantage of their

right to vote, creating a future that aligns with their fundamental

beliefs and setting a precedent for future generations.

Regrettably, ZIPP has noticed that in the past the youth in Zimbabwe have

not used their huge numbers at the ballot box to shape political and

socio-economic decisions. Interestingly, the youths are known to complain

about issues that affect them yet squander opportunities to influence the

election of people who share their aspirations.

The majority of the youths today are walloping in poverty as the country

witnesses high unemployment levels believed to be hovering over 90 percent

which if unchecked, will be a disaster in waiting for the government. They

also still face a host of other challenges, including limited access to

entrepreneurship opportunities and credit for setting up businesses.

It is not a secret that high unemployment levels in Zimbabwe are quite

undesirable especially after President Robert Mugabe’s 2013 election

promise to deliver more than two million jobs by 2018 that has not come to

pass.

While every year Zimbabwe produces an estimated 300 000 graduates from its

16 universities plus others coming out of polytechnic colleges, nursing

schools, teacher colleges and apprenticeships, the country’s floundering

economy that is starved of investment and job creation can scarcely absorb

a fraction of them.

This paints a grim picture of many young people with no source of income

and no future to look forward to.

It is against this background that ZIPP urges all the unemployed youths to

take time out and exercise their only hope for a better future, which is

to vote for a government that will address their employment needs.

Young voters who want to inspire change need to show their support for the

candidates whom they feel best represent their needs because no one else

is going to vote in the interest of young people except young people.

In particular, the youths not only should they practice their right to

vote but the right to be voted for into office themselves. Zipp,

therefore, offers this opportunity as a youthful party to all youths that

aspire to be leaders and policy makers of the future government of

Zimbabwe in 2018.

Voting and being voted for or supporting the candidates that includes

youths of their choice is effective youth participation in politics.

ZIPP urges government, Zimbabwe Election Commission, NGOs, political

parties, churches and learning institutions to create enough awareness

among the youth as to why they should vote.

It is only in Zimbabwe that we have an organisation like Zimbabwe

Coalition of Unemployed Graduates formed by jobless but highly qualified

youths. The coalition has since presented a petition to the Parliament of

Zimbabwe highlighting their dissatisfaction with the state of the economy.

We also challenge Zimbabwe Coalition of Unemployed Graduates to mobilise

its wide membership to register and vote.

Zanu PF government is struggling to deal with a worsening unemployment

crisis as companies collapse, hence our call for youths to use the only

weapon still in their possession – the vote.

Local companies have resorted to retrenchment for business sustainability

and survival while others have been forced to restructure and downsize as

a direct response to low capacity utilisation and product demand.

Over time, the increase in retrenchments has seen unemployment figures

rising.

For the few companies still operating, foreign currency to buy new

equipment has been a challenge and as a result companies are forced to use

obsolete machinery susceptible to frequent breakdowns.

As a government in waiting ZIPP has the advantage of a pool of known

professional human resource base; graduates that are jobless – be they

teachers, nurses, engineers that we shall absorb into employment through

facilitating an environment conducive for creating the necessary jobs.

*Kasiyamhuru is President ZIPP.