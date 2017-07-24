Source: Zanu PF ‘burns’ in Byo – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi 24 July 2017

BULAWAYO – Zanu PF’s hopes of uniting its warring officials in Bulawayo

ahead of the crucial 2018 elections could be diminishing as the provincial

leadership on Saturday painted a picture of a party gripped by lawlessness

and loss of trust among its officials.

Visiting secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo sat stoned-faced as

Bulawayo chairperson, Denis Ndlovu revealed the extent of the divisions in

his province.

“There have been some suspensions that have been going on, some have

refused to be suspended, we have lifted some suspensions we had previously

made but we are realising some of those appear to be having cases.

“Here there are some we suspended but they keep attending our meetings

some of them are even here present and that is causing a lot of confusion

and I want this cleared in your presence (Chombo),” Ndlovu told Chombo at

the party provincial headquarters, Davies Hall, on Saturday.

Tension has been high in Bulawayo ever since party officials were engaged

in an orgy of violence which left one supporter needing hospitalisation

when he was stabbed during the bloodletting incident. Zanu PF is divided

in Bulawayo along factional lines.

Politburo member Absolom Sikhosana acknowledged the deep-seated problems

in the province.

“The problem is we don’t respect what we do as a party. Here in Bulawayo

there is a lot of intra-party fighting, there are divisions. We are trying

in our small way as leadership to address the matter but we are failing to

achieve that one-mindedness. We are failing,” Sikhosana said.

“There is no discipline in the party. We are not behaving like cadres of

the party. The way we are fighting is just abnormal,” he added.

Former Matabeleland South governor Angeline Masuku whose suspension was

recently lifted also weighed in by blaming the provincial leadership for

the problems.

“There is a problem in Bulawayo. I believe one of the causes of the

problems is that the leadership here does not recognise us, the national

consultative assembly members. But for the sake of the party we have been

quiet,” said Masuku.

“The constitution shows how suspensions should be done… for instance in

our case when we were suspended, the constitution was clearly not followed

but because we are mature we kept quiet.

“We don’t respect the constitution which is supposed to be guiding us,”

lamented Masuku.

Chombo ordered the provincial executive to respect the party constitution.

“Non-adherence to the party constitution is a problem, so let’s have our

party constitution today and you are supposed to have constitutional

meetings every six months and wherever there is a disciplinary meeting or

suspensions the constitution should be followed,” said Chombo.