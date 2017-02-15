Source: Zanu PF candidate dragged to court for disrupting rally – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 15 February 2017

HARARE – A losing Zanu PF candidate for ward four in Epworth was dragged

to court yesterday after he allegedly mobilised a group of youths to

disrupt a meeting convened by a local councillor.

Kudakwashe Damson, from Overspill, appeared before Harare magistrate

Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of disrupting a public gathering by

engaging in disorderly or riotous conduct intending to prevent the

business which the meeting had been called for.

The 32-year-old contested against Murambidzi Tafireyi – who is also the

Local Board chairman – for the right to represent Zanu PF in the Epworth

by-elections held last year, but lost.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on February 12 this year,

Tafireyi convened a meeting at KumaTank in Stopover, Epworth.

The court heard that Tafireyi wanted to show party members the approved

layout plan for residential stands that had been processed for their

benefit.

It was alleged that Tafireyi also invited Zalerah Makari, Epworth’s MP, to

the meeting.

During the meeting, Damson – acting in common purpose with other Zanu PF

youths who are still at large – allegedly hatched a plan to disrupt the

meeting.

He reportedly used a Mercedes Benz lorry to ferry accomplices to the

venue.

And as Makari was addressing the gathering, Damson and crew began shouting

at the legislator, accusing her of being corrupt.

They reportedly shouted that Tafireyi was a thief and went on to praise

Damson for allocating larger residential stands to the community.

Damson and his accomplices reportedly sang “Povo yaramba

zvemadhisinyongoro” and “Hatipihwe order nemasaskamu” and allegedly

prevented smooth flow of business.

It was further alleged that Damson began distributing copies of a petition

against distribution of 200-square metre stands and also incited the

gathering to reject the regularisation exercise.

The court heard that Tafireyi had to immediately call-off the meeting

after realising that Damson and his accomplices’ behaviour would generate

into violence.

Tafireyi reported the case to the police the following day, leading to

Damson’s arrest.

