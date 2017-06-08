Source: Zanu PF factions lock horns over ‘300 000’ dualisation jobs – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 8, 2017

ZANU PF factions in Masvingo have reportedly locked horns over control of the 300 000 jobs anticipated to be generated during the dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway.

By Everson Mushava

The ruling party’s provincial stalwarts — Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa and Psychomotor minister Josiah Hungwe — are being accused of sidelining all suspected G40 members from the recruitment process.

In a two-page letter dated May 27 and addressed to President Robert Mugabe, party members believed to be aligned to the G40 faction claimed Hungwe and Mahofa had established district committees to only recruit members from the Team Lacoste faction.

“They are recruiting people to the project along factional lines. Those people perceived to be anti-VP Mnangagwa are not considered,” part of the letter read.

Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Joram Gumbo last month disclosed that the $3 billion dualisation project, commissioned by Mugabe, would create over 300 000 jobs, although the figure has been ridiculed by many.

Mahofa and Hungwe are also accused of identifying beneficiaries of economic projects such as fisheries, land and stands around the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam on factional lines.

“Cde Mahofa is leading this process and on record stating that they will not allow any Zezuru influence in Masvingo province,” the letter alleged.

“Only people identified by their team are to be beneficiaries of the economic projects (fisheries, land and stands) around Tokwe-Mukosi Dam.”

But Mahofa scoffed at the allegations yesterday, saying her office was not involved in the recruitment of workers and identification of beneficiaries for business opportunities centred around the biggest inland dam in the country.

“Where do I fit in?” she asked rhetorically.

“These are allegations by people who do not know how the government works. I am a provincial minister and I have to go around the province meeting people discussing on developmental projects. Those people making those allegations do not know what they are saying.”

The report also accused the two political giants of undermining the politburo by organising district meetings to introduce Ezra Chadzamira as the provincial chairperson before his electoral victory was endorsed by the ruling party’s supreme decision-making body, the politburo.

Chadzamira won the chairmanship in a solo race after his rival, Mutero Masanganise, said to belong to the G40 faction, pulled out citing electoral irregularities just days before the pollss.

“Province wide inter-district meetings are being held. The motive goes beyond introducing Cde Chadzamira, and includes but not limited to identifying new members that can be appointed to lead all the wings of the party’s district structures,” the letter continued.

“Cde Mahofa and Cde Hungwe have commissioned a process to ensure that Cde Chadzamira be accepted as the provincial chairman of Masvingo Zanu PF province.

“Party districts are being invited to gather on the pretext of being given food handouts. At all these gatherings, members from their faction are introduced as future MPs, in order to undermine the sitting MPs.”

