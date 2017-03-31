Source: Zanu PF gets going on 2018 – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 31 March 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF has embarked on its own aggressive door-to-door voter

registration exercise – raising fears that the warring ruling party is

“sharpening” its rigging machinery ahead of next year’s make-or-break

polls.

This comes as opposition parties are ratcheting up their protests against

the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) over the government’s hijacking of

the acquisition process of biometric voter registration (BVR) kits – a

move they also say is another attempt by Zanu PF to rig the 2018

elections.

At the same time, civic groups are reporting an increasing cases of

intimidation and violence, which they claim are being perpetrated by Zanu

PF supporters.

The door-to-door visits which the ruling party is making in Harare and

Chitungwiza, where it is also selling party cards, have spooked the

residents of affected areas – particularly as Zanu PF officials are said

to be recording people’s national identity and mobile phone numbers.

Opposition groups say this “thuggish exercise” is an attempt by Zanu PF to

create a parallel voter registration exercise, which they suspect is being

used as a dry-run for next year’s elections.

But Zanu PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, told the

Daily News that they were merely gearing up for next year’s elections and

were thus on the ground to ensure that they would prevail in the polls.

“At the moment, the party is in an unassailable position and we are

working hard to ensure that we win all the elections that will come.

“The party is focused and we are soon going to start mobilising as we gear

for the 2018 election. Zanu PF is the only viable party in the country,”

Kasukuwere said.

However, and while Kasukuwere said Zanu PF was leaving no stone unturned

in its push for electoral victory next year, civic groups are reporting

increased cases of violence perpetrated by supporters of the former

liberation movement.

“Zanu PF youths visited Ngaritutwe Bottle Store in (the Harare township

of) Mbare and forced the proprietors to close down the bar, accusing them

of holding MDC meetings at the bar.

“Zanu PF youths have imposed an economic embargo against members of other

political parties in Mbare and are carrying out these activities with

impunity as police officers seem reluctant to deal with the known

perpetrators,” the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) said.

Peace building and monitoring group, Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), also

raised concerns over the conduct of traditional leaders in Guruve South,

where it said opposition supporters were being denied food aid.

“Heal Zimbabwe expresses concern over the conduct of some traditional

leaders in Guruve South constituency who are threatening opposition party

supporters with denial of food aid and eviction from their villages if

they fail to purchase Zanu PF membership cards.

“On March 25, 2017, village head Charles Mukodzani, who also doubles as

Zanu PF chairperson for ward 11, and village head Killer Chigonero

convened a meeting at Nyamhondoro Secondary School.

“At the meeting, the two village heads announced that people were supposed

to purchase Zanu PF membership cards that cost $3 each, if they still

wanted to continue receiving food aid.

“They also announced that if anyone defies the directive, they risked

being evicted from their villages,” HZT said.

The same allegations emerged last month when opposition leader Morgan

Tsvangirai was concluding his successful tour of Mashonaland East, where

he interacted with traditional leaders.

Speaking to the Daily News then, Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke

Tamborinyoka said the former prime minister during the era of the

stability-inducing government of national unity was gravely concerned by

the “overwhelming information” that the MDC had received, which pointed to

the fact that Zanu PF was “already in the process of stealing next year’s

elections”.

Among some of the “dirty methods” that the ruling party – which is wracked

by its deadly tribal, factional and succession wars – was allegedly using

to rig the 2018 polls, was hijacking the country’s BVR process, as well as

abusing traditional leaders.

“There is a plan by Zanu PF to steal next year’s elections. We have been

on the ground here in Mashonaland East and what we are seeing and hearing

is that Zanu PF wants to steal the next elections again, after they took

over the BVR process, in addition to commandeering chiefs, village heads

and headmen on board this devious scheme.

“However, we will do all that we can to ensure that traditional leaders

are not abused and absorbed into Zanu PF structures? Indeed, the rights of

traditional leaders must and will be observed,” the resolute Tamborinyoka

said.

Traditional chief after traditional chief had apparently told Tsvangirai

during his tour of the restive Mashonaland East province, which is

traditionally a Zanu PF stronghold, that they were being forced to not

only join the ruling party, but to also lead its cells and wards – and to

actively work to help rig next year’s polls.

“The fearful village heads all said they were forced to be chairpersons of

Zanu PF’s cells. That way, Zanu PF will coerce them to frog-march people

to vote for the ruling party.

“So, the sum total of Zanu PF’s ploy is that it is assimilating

traditional leaders into its partisan structures, abusing them in the

process,” Tamborinyoka added.

