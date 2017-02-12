Source: Zanu PF is a Mafia organisation: MDC – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 12 February 2017

HARARE – Despite the fact that Zanu PF is seemingly at its weakest – as

factional and succession wars rage on – the MDC is fearful that the ruling

party will be vicious come 2018 elections.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu

said the ruling party is just like a mafia organisation that will unite

and use the advantage of incumbency to unleash violence against opposition

parties’ supporters.

“Naturally, we will need both solid financial and material resources to

confront and ultimately collapse this deeply-entrenched dictatorship. This

regime is at its weakest because its coffers are virtually dry.

“However, the regime is also at its most dangerous state because they have

literally thrown all caution to the wind as they desperately seek to

retain State power, by whatever means necessary,” said Gutu.

Already, MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has launched a nationwide outreach

campaign as he rallies his troops but the opposition party that is seeking

alliances with other opposition outfits ahead of the 2018 polls, is

worried by the link between Zanu PF and the State.

“The State and the party have been conflated in such a manner that the

Zanu PF regime actually relies more on the State machinery rather than on

its own party structures in order to retain political power.

“We are devising strategies to collapse the hegemony of Zanu PF in State

organs without shedding any blood.

“The MDC is a social democratic political party that doesn’t believe in

the violent and unconstitutional overthrow of any government.”

Gutu’s sentiments came as opposition parties and civil society

organisations said Zanu PF won the recently held Bikita West by-election

by intimidating villagers.

“We know that we are dealing with a wild and dangerous beast in the form

of the Zanu PF regime. For starters, Zanu PF is not a conventional

political party. It’s a fully-fledged Mafia organisation that abuses State

machinery to remain in power.

“Our focus as the opposition should be, therefore, to systematically

dismantle the Zanu PF Mafia using peaceful and democratic means.

“This is not a stroll in the park because the regime is at its most

dangerous and lethal phase.

“Internally, the regime is deeply fractured and factionalised but we

should never, ever under – estimate the capacity of the Zanu PF regime to

conveniently coalesce for the purpose of confronting a common enemy and

thereafter, continue to internally squabble.”

Although the opposition is also at its weakest Gutu said Zimbabweans must

not lose hope because Zanu PF will be history after 2018.

“Zimbabwe is in transition and Robert Mugabe is certainly on his way out

of power; make no mistake about that. This is the time for us to be

focused, united and strategic. Internal squabbling can only make us

weaker; not stronger. We have now entered the homestretch to a New

Zimbabwe.

“The people of Zimbabwe should give us a chance as we grapple with the

evil Frankenstein monster that is the Zanu PF regime.”

