Source: Zanu PF is a Mafia organisation: MDC – DailyNews Live
Blessings Mashaya 12 February 2017
HARARE – Despite the fact that Zanu PF is seemingly at its weakest – as
factional and succession wars rage on – the MDC is fearful that the ruling
party will be vicious come 2018 elections.
Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu
said the ruling party is just like a mafia organisation that will unite
and use the advantage of incumbency to unleash violence against opposition
parties’ supporters.
“Naturally, we will need both solid financial and material resources to
confront and ultimately collapse this deeply-entrenched dictatorship. This
regime is at its weakest because its coffers are virtually dry.
“However, the regime is also at its most dangerous state because they have
literally thrown all caution to the wind as they desperately seek to
retain State power, by whatever means necessary,” said Gutu.
Already, MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has launched a nationwide outreach
campaign as he rallies his troops but the opposition party that is seeking
alliances with other opposition outfits ahead of the 2018 polls, is
worried by the link between Zanu PF and the State.
“The State and the party have been conflated in such a manner that the
Zanu PF regime actually relies more on the State machinery rather than on
its own party structures in order to retain political power.
“We are devising strategies to collapse the hegemony of Zanu PF in State
organs without shedding any blood.
“The MDC is a social democratic political party that doesn’t believe in
the violent and unconstitutional overthrow of any government.”
Gutu’s sentiments came as opposition parties and civil society
organisations said Zanu PF won the recently held Bikita West by-election
by intimidating villagers.
“We know that we are dealing with a wild and dangerous beast in the form
of the Zanu PF regime. For starters, Zanu PF is not a conventional
political party. It’s a fully-fledged Mafia organisation that abuses State
machinery to remain in power.
“Our focus as the opposition should be, therefore, to systematically
dismantle the Zanu PF Mafia using peaceful and democratic means.
“This is not a stroll in the park because the regime is at its most
dangerous and lethal phase.
“Internally, the regime is deeply fractured and factionalised but we
should never, ever under – estimate the capacity of the Zanu PF regime to
conveniently coalesce for the purpose of confronting a common enemy and
thereafter, continue to internally squabble.”
Although the opposition is also at its weakest Gutu said Zimbabweans must
not lose hope because Zanu PF will be history after 2018.
“Zimbabwe is in transition and Robert Mugabe is certainly on his way out
of power; make no mistake about that. This is the time for us to be
focused, united and strategic. Internal squabbling can only make us
weaker; not stronger. We have now entered the homestretch to a New
Zimbabwe.
“The people of Zimbabwe should give us a chance as we grapple with the
evil Frankenstein monster that is the Zanu PF regime.”