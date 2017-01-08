Source: Zanu PF monopolising Heroes Acre: MDC – DailyNews Live January 7, 2017
Tendai Kamhungira
HARARE – The Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC says Zanu PF is monopolising the
National Heroes Acre by conferring hero status to its members only, yet
there are other deserving individuals from society.
Speaking to the Daily News, MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said the ruling
party has “bastardised” the meaning of national heroism.
“National hero status should not only be a preserve of politicians. It’s a
really sad, complete and utter betrayal and negation of the revolution,”
he said.
“It boggles the mind why iconic national figures such as the late Jairos
Jiri . . . were not declared national heroes,” Gutu said.
He added: “Bluntly put, the Zanu PF dictatorship has trashed and
bastardised the otherwise noble concept of national heroism. Right now,
some undeserving (people) lie interred at the national shrine.”
“It’s not a secret that the Zanu PF regime has since degenerated into a
ruthless, insensitive, incompetent and deeply corrupt one-man
dictatorship.”
“It is (President Robert) Mugabe and not the Zanu PF politburo that is now
conferring hero status on deceased Zanu PF politicians. Mugabe is Zanu PF
and Zanu PF is Mugabe,” Gutu said.
His remarks come on the back of concerns that it was only Zanu PF
politicians who are being given the right to be interred at the national
shrine.
There have been complains about the failure by the Mugabe-led government
to declare people such as Ndabaningi Sithole, Wilfred Mhanda and Lookout
Masuku national heroes.
Last year, MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa said he regarded Sithole –
the founding Zanu president – a national hero after he was denied the
honour following a fallout with Mugabe.
Addressing about 1 000 supporters in Chipinge, Chamisa said an MDC
government will correct the partisan conferment of national hero status.
Concerned people argue that the National Heroes Acre is supposed to be for
all who have been extra-ordinary in their line of duty, including those
that made huge sacrifices during the war against white-minority rule.
However, Mugabe has argued that the hero status is conferred to those
dedicated to Zanu PF.
“Hero status will only be conferred on Zanu PF dedicated cadres committed
to the country’s cause. Those who claim to want to be conferred hero
status must construct their own shrines to bury their own heroes,” the
92-year-old leader said in 2012 during the burial of Zanu PF politburo
member Kumbirai Kangai.
Last year, Mugabe was dragged to the High Court by Harare lawyer
Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Alexio Musundire, challenging the decision of
conferring his sister Sabina with a heroine status.
Meanwhile, the late Zanu PF’s former Mashonaland West governor, Peter
Chanetsa, is set to be buried at the national shrine today.