Source: Zanu PF monopolising Heroes Acre: MDC – DailyNews Live January 7, 2017

Tendai Kamhungira

HARARE – The Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC says Zanu PF is monopolising the

National Heroes Acre by conferring hero status to its members only, yet

there are other deserving individuals from society.

Speaking to the Daily News, MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said the ruling

party has “bastardised” the meaning of national heroism.

“National hero status should not only be a preserve of politicians. It’s a

really sad, complete and utter betrayal and negation of the revolution,”

he said.

“It boggles the mind why iconic national figures such as the late Jairos

Jiri . . . were not declared national heroes,” Gutu said.

He added: “Bluntly put, the Zanu PF dictatorship has trashed and

bastardised the otherwise noble concept of national heroism. Right now,

some undeserving (people) lie interred at the national shrine.”

“It’s not a secret that the Zanu PF regime has since degenerated into a

ruthless, insensitive, incompetent and deeply corrupt one-man

dictatorship.”

“It is (President Robert) Mugabe and not the Zanu PF politburo that is now

conferring hero status on deceased Zanu PF politicians. Mugabe is Zanu PF

and Zanu PF is Mugabe,” Gutu said.

His remarks come on the back of concerns that it was only Zanu PF

politicians who are being given the right to be interred at the national

shrine.

There have been complains about the failure by the Mugabe-led government

to declare people such as Ndabaningi Sithole, Wilfred Mhanda and Lookout

Masuku national heroes.

Last year, MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa said he regarded Sithole –

the founding Zanu president – a national hero after he was denied the

honour following a fallout with Mugabe.

Addressing about 1 000 supporters in Chipinge, Chamisa said an MDC

government will correct the partisan conferment of national hero status.

Concerned people argue that the National Heroes Acre is supposed to be for

all who have been extra-ordinary in their line of duty, including those

that made huge sacrifices during the war against white-minority rule.

However, Mugabe has argued that the hero status is conferred to those

dedicated to Zanu PF.

“Hero status will only be conferred on Zanu PF dedicated cadres committed

to the country’s cause. Those who claim to want to be conferred hero

status must construct their own shrines to bury their own heroes,” the

92-year-old leader said in 2012 during the burial of Zanu PF politburo

member Kumbirai Kangai.

Last year, Mugabe was dragged to the High Court by Harare lawyer

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Alexio Musundire, challenging the decision of

conferring his sister Sabina with a heroine status.

Meanwhile, the late Zanu PF’s former Mashonaland West governor, Peter

Chanetsa, is set to be buried at the national shrine today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



