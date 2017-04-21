Source: Zanu PF MP Chivamba dies – DailyNews Live
STAFF WRITER 20 April 2017
HARARE – Kizito Chivamba, the Midlands Zanu PF provincial deputy
chairperson and better known for his 90s shooting of Patrick Kombayi, has
died.
According to regional party spokesperson Cornelius Muperi, the Chiwundura
member of Parliament died at Gweru Hospital “after a short illness” and
mourners are gathered at his Indiva Farm while a State-assisted burial is
being pursued.
“Chivamba was a dedicated cadre who worked with… the late Vice President
Simon Muzenda and… Emmerson Mnangagwa. As an MP, he initiated a lot of
empowerment projects for the youth and women,” he said.
“The province has recommended (that) he be conferred with a hero’s status,
which fits his service stretching from the 70s as an activist,” Muperi
said, adding they were waiting “for a response from the national
leadership”.
Having joined Zanu PF in 1972 and trained as a collaborator in 1977 in
Bikita, Chivamba was a Mutapa youth chairperson in 1982 and is survived by
his wife Siromina, six children and five grandchildren.
Together with another late party cadre Elias Kanengoni, the ex-ruling
party legislator shot Gweru mayor Kombayi – at point blank range – in the
run up to the 1990 elections and were both convicted, and sentenced for
attempted murder.
However, they were later pardoned by President Robert Mugabe and released.
About eight years ago, Chivamba also served as Zanu PF provincial
secretary for health and welfare.