Zanu PF MP Chivamba dies

STAFF WRITER 20 April 2017

HARARE – Kizito Chivamba, the Midlands Zanu PF provincial deputy

chairperson and better known for his 90s shooting of Patrick Kombayi, has

died.

According to regional party spokesperson Cornelius Muperi, the Chiwundura

member of Parliament died at Gweru Hospital “after a short illness” and

mourners are gathered at his Indiva Farm while a State-assisted burial is

being pursued.

“Chivamba was a dedicated cadre who worked with… the late Vice President

Simon Muzenda and… Emmerson Mnangagwa. As an MP, he initiated a lot of

empowerment projects for the youth and women,” he said.

“The province has recommended (that) he be conferred with a hero’s status,

which fits his service stretching from the 70s as an activist,” Muperi

said, adding they were waiting “for a response from the national

leadership”.

Having joined Zanu PF in 1972 and trained as a collaborator in 1977 in

Bikita, Chivamba was a Mutapa youth chairperson in 1982 and is survived by

his wife Siromina, six children and five grandchildren.

Together with another late party cadre Elias Kanengoni, the ex-ruling

party legislator shot Gweru mayor Kombayi – at point blank range – in the

run up to the 1990 elections and were both convicted, and sentenced for

attempted murder.

However, they were later pardoned by President Robert Mugabe and released.

About eight years ago, Chivamba also served as Zanu PF provincial

secretary for health and welfare.

