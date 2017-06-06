Source: Zanu PF official petrol-bombed – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 6 June 2017

HARARE – A Zanu PF youth leader and aspiring councillor is battling for

his life at Harare Central Hospital after he suffered serious burns

following a petrol bomb attack by his ruling party comrades during violent

clashes over housing stands in the capital’s Kuwadzana high density

suburb.

This comes as the warring ruling party is still to hear a disciplinary

case involving its brawling supporters who clubbed each other viciously in

an orgy of violence in Bulawayo last month.

Eyewitnesses told the Daily News yesterday that Zanu PF youth chairperson

for Ward 37 in Kuwadzana, Paradazai Masase – who is popularly known as

Mombo – was seriously burnt when his rivals waged a violent campaign

against him, following a dispute over the “ownership” of residential

stands which they said belonged to them.

The rival group claimed that the stands in the Tynwald area along High

Glen Road did not belong to Magamba Co-operative, whose secretary is

Masase.

“Way into the night, as we were sleeping, I woke up to terrible noise

outside, followed by a massive explosion.

“When I peeped through the window, I saw smoke and people gathered

outside,” a young woman who lives close to Masase said yesterday.

When the Daily News crew visited the Masase home yesterday, his one-roomed

house was deserted and its door was burnt black from the petrol bomb

attack.

Friends of Masase – who operates a precast wall business in the area –

claimed in interviews with the Daily News that his attack was “political”.

“He knows the people who did this to him because they had a conversation

before they attacked him. If you visit him in hospital he will tell you,

but we heard he said it was (names withheld on legal advice),” one of the

friends told the Daily News.

Harare police spokesperson Simon Chazovachii said yesterday that he had

not received a report of the incident, but would check with his colleagues

at Kuwadzana Police Station.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo also said he was not aware of the

incident.

“I’m hearing it for the first time from you. But maybe the (Harare)

province might have details on it,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Zanu PF supporters in Bulawayo engaged in an unprecedented

orgy of intra-party violence which left several people seriously injured,

including a senior official who needed hospitalisation after he was

stabbed in the head.

The chaos occurred after angry youths stormed the provincial co-ordinating

committee meeting (PCC) which was being held at Davies Hall and demanded

the ouster of provincial chairperson Dennis Ndlovu and two other senior

officials.

