Zanu-PF Politburo to discuss Masvingo poll

March 14, 2017

Felex Share Senior Reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo meets in Harare tomorrow amid indications deliberations will centre on the contentious elections held in Masvingo recently to choose a substantive provincial chairperson.

This week’s indaba, insiders say, is likely to finalise the matter and map the way forward for the province. The polls were inconclusive due to heavy rains and logistical challenges although 64 percent of the 408 party districts in the province had voted.

Also expected to take centre stage during the Politburo meeting are the disturbances that occurred in Bulawayo where some members of the Youth League allegedly resigned.

The Bulawayo youths cited imposition of individuals in the party’s leadership positions and disregard of the ruling party’s constitution by senior provincial members for their resignations.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo yesterday confirmed the Politburo meeting.

He declined to disclose the agenda.

“We have a Politburo meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) at the usual time 10 o’clock in the morning,” he said.

“The agenda will first be known by the Politburo members and our deliberations will be shared with the media afterwards.”

However, sources said the Politburo would make a determination on the Masvingo elections.

Other Politburo members, sources said, would also get to know why the commissariat department chose to hold elections for only the provincial chairperson leaving other vacant positions.

“The Politburo dissolved the whole executive and elections had to be held for the main wing, Women’s League and Youth League,” said a source.

“Hours before the polls, the commissariat then directed that elections be held for only the chairperson without any clarification and it is now time to get the story behind the story. Other candidates for the Women’s League and Youth League posts had campaigned.

“Interim chairperson Cde Joram Gumbo is expected to present a report of what transpired, including the shenanigans by some provincial chairpersons who superintended over the elections in various administrative districts, in line with the mandate he was given by the Politburo.

“Remember other comrades disappeared with ballot papers and the Politburo will be hearing all those monkey shines.”

In the elections held on February 23, former Masvingo chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira took a commanding lead with 12 393 votes against his rival Cde Mutero Masanganise who managed 4 888.

From the 165 districts that did not vote, 20 are from Cde Masanganise’s home area while 40 are from Cde Chadzamira’s home area.

The fresh elections were ordered after the Masvingo leadership co-opted Cde Chadzamira following the lifting of his suspension.

On the Bulawayo chaos, the youths who resigned accused Zanu-PF Politburo member and Women’s Affairs Deputy National Secretary Cde Eunice Sandi-Moyo of “systematic provincial capture”.

Cde Sandi-Moyo denies the accusations. Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga was in Bulawayo over the weekend and directed that the province holds a meeting to co-opt members to fill the vacancy left by the members who resigned.

Said another source: “These issues of co-option are causing problems in the party. Party members need to elect their leaders not to have this co-option and imposition. Apart from Matabeleland North all the provinces have no substantive leaders to talk of. They were imposed on the people and this is a time bomb for the party.

“Other issues expected to come up in the Politburo meeting include reports on agriculture and the party’s preparedness ahead of the by-election in Mwenezi East.”

The by-election is slated for April 8. Zanu-PF has chosen businessman Cde Joosbi Omar as its candidate.

He will square off against ex-Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti of ZimPF, Mr Welcome Masuku of NCA and Mr Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress party.

