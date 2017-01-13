Source: Zanu PF readies lavish Mugabe bash – DailyNews Live 12 January 2017
Mugove Tafirenyika
HARARE – Zanu PF has begun preparations for a lavish celebration for
President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday at the Matopos in Matabeleland
South.
The nonagenarian leader – currently on a month-long holiday overseas – and
scores of guests are expected to enjoy unrestrained feasting at the
holiday resort next month, amid widespread child malnutrition, high
unemployment and untold suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans.
The 21st February Movement, set up in 1986 to raise funds to celebrate
Mugabe’s birthdays, will finish off the event with a gala of live
performances by musicians from different parts of the country.
Almost every year, the movement has hosted plushy birthday parties for
Mugabe, which have drawn stern criticism from long-suffering Zimbabweans
and the opposition, who call the celebrations “obscene.”
Zanu PF youth league secretary, Kudzanai Chipanga, told the Daily News
yesterday that the ruling party had chosen Matopos – where, interestingly,
the grave of Cecil John Rhodes, who symbolises the British occupation of
Zimbabwe, is located – to promote domestic tourism.
“We will meet with the host province soon to chat the way forward in terms
of logistics. We are looking at promoting local tourism that is why we
have been holding our celebrations at holiday resorts,” Chipanga said.
“Besides, Matopos is of historical value to us given that King Lobengula
was buried there, so in a way we will also be honouring him by celebrating
the life of our dear leader there.”
The Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial executive is still waiting for
the budget from the national executive for them to gauge how much money is
required for the party, but insiders said they were hoping to raise $1
million.
“We have already set up district and provincial mobilising committees that
would report to the national committee and by the end of the month we
should be done with resource mobilisation,” said a provincial executive
member who preferred anonymity because he is not qualified to comment.
“We want to make the event the best of them all. We take pride in that for
the first time, we are hosting the birthday bash and we want to do it in
style.”
In 2015, Mugabe’s birthday celebrations were held in Victoria Fall while
last year they were held in Masvingo.
The annual celebrations have been hosted in the country’s 10 provinces on
rotational basis.
This year’s will be the 31st edition of the 21st February Movement.
Chipanga said next year the event will be held “at any resort centre found
in whatever province will be hosting the president.”
“We rotate the hosting of the event among all provinces but like I said we
have made it a point that we want to promote our tourist attractions so
some time to come we will be holding the celebrations at these places.”
One million for the party. One point six million for a holiday. One point three million for a diamond ring. That money could have gone a long way in alleviating the stress in hospitals, schools, roads, food aid. Disgusting.