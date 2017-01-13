Source: Zanu PF readies lavish Mugabe bash – DailyNews Live 12 January 2017

Mugove Tafirenyika

HARARE – Zanu PF has begun preparations for a lavish celebration for

President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday at the Matopos in Matabeleland

South.

The nonagenarian leader – currently on a month-long holiday overseas – and

scores of guests are expected to enjoy unrestrained feasting at the

holiday resort next month, amid widespread child malnutrition, high

unemployment and untold suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans.

The 21st February Movement, set up in 1986 to raise funds to celebrate

Mugabe’s birthdays, will finish off the event with a gala of live

performances by musicians from different parts of the country.

Almost every year, the movement has hosted plushy birthday parties for

Mugabe, which have drawn stern criticism from long-suffering Zimbabweans

and the opposition, who call the celebrations “obscene.”

Zanu PF youth league secretary, Kudzanai Chipanga, told the Daily News

yesterday that the ruling party had chosen Matopos – where, interestingly,

the grave of Cecil John Rhodes, who symbolises the British occupation of

Zimbabwe, is located – to promote domestic tourism.

“We will meet with the host province soon to chat the way forward in terms

of logistics. We are looking at promoting local tourism that is why we

have been holding our celebrations at holiday resorts,” Chipanga said.

“Besides, Matopos is of historical value to us given that King Lobengula

was buried there, so in a way we will also be honouring him by celebrating

the life of our dear leader there.”

The Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial executive is still waiting for

the budget from the national executive for them to gauge how much money is

required for the party, but insiders said they were hoping to raise $1

million.

“We have already set up district and provincial mobilising committees that

would report to the national committee and by the end of the month we

should be done with resource mobilisation,” said a provincial executive

member who preferred anonymity because he is not qualified to comment.

“We want to make the event the best of them all. We take pride in that for

the first time, we are hosting the birthday bash and we want to do it in

style.”

In 2015, Mugabe’s birthday celebrations were held in Victoria Fall while

last year they were held in Masvingo.

The annual celebrations have been hosted in the country’s 10 provinces on

rotational basis.

This year’s will be the 31st edition of the 21st February Movement.

Chipanga said next year the event will be held “at any resort centre found

in whatever province will be hosting the president.”

“We rotate the hosting of the event among all provinces but like I said we

have made it a point that we want to promote our tourist attractions so

some time to come we will be holding the celebrations at these places.”

