Source: Zanu PF renegades cheer Tyson’s troubles – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 20 April 2017

HARARE – Expelled Zanu PF members are rubbing their hands with glee over

moves to oust national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, pictured,

who they contend is getting “a taste of his own medicine”.

This comes as six provinces have so far passed votes of no confidence in

the embattled politician – also called Tyson because of his combative

politics – over charges of plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe.

Former Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti said on

his Facebook page: “I am extremely happy when bootlickers get their turn

in Zanu PF. Just call a spade a spade, not say it’s a shovel. The

professor is next after Tyson.”

Kasukuwere and several other Zanu PF bigwigs are under the cosh in the

troubled former liberation movement, following the recent mega

demonstrations against them – in developments which analysts have said

bear similar echoes to the political Tsunami of three years ago which

buried former vice president Joice Mujuru and other party heavyweights.

Former politburo member Dzikamai Mavhaire said there was life after Zanu

PF for Kasukuwere.

“He (Kasukuwere) is still very young he can join other political parties.

He never went to war, so there is no problem for him to join other

parties.

“Kasukuwere must know that when a leopard is hungry and wants something to

eat, it will tell its offspring that you smell like a goat,” Mavhaire told

the Daily News yesterday.

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu

said, “Anotamba nebanga anofa nebanga. Magumo emukwiri kudonha (Those who

live by the sword, will die by the sword),” Tsenengamu said.

Early this month, Tsenengamu also said Mugabe was using “the same methods”

to deal with Kasukuwere that he allegedly employed to hound his former

deputy Mujuru out of Zanu PF during the deadly purges of 2014.

Tsenengamu, who has consistently claimed that he was among the youth

leaders who were used by Mugabe to orchestrate Mujuru’s downfall, said he

had no doubt in his mind that Kasukuwere’s Zanu PF political career was

“hanging by a thread”.

“It is clear that the president is behind Kasukuwere’s woes, and whether

he (Kasukuwere) survives or not is entirely dependent on Mugabe.”

The outspoken former Zanu PF leading light added that Mugabe had allegedly

“perfected the art of playing the party’s factions” in his own interest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



