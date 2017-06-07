Source: Zanu PF threatens Mutare shutdown – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 7, 2017

ZANU PF has threatened to shutdown all businesses in Manicaland on June 16 to ensure maximum attendance at President Robert Mugabe’s rally at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare on the day.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

This came out at a preparatory meeting held in Mutare yesterday, which was attended by service chiefs, the Zanu PF provincial leadership, including chairman, Samuel Undenge, Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene and Dangamvura/Chikanga legislator, Esau Mupfumi among others.

Addressing the meeting, Manicaland provincial youth chairman, Mubuso Chinguno declared that the province would shut down on June 16.

“We are declaring that no one is going to work on June 16 in the province.

All roads should lead to Sakubva Stadium,” he said.

“No soccer match will be held on the day. Vendors, you should not sell anything, we need you to be at Sakubva.

“We have put in place structures to mobilise for the event. We want all districts to come in their numbers. We need fuel to transport people to the rally.”

Chimene also weighed in and encouraged legislators to mobilise people to attend the rally.

“We want to be the number one province in terms of mobilising people to attend the rally,” she said.

“We have never been number two. This is the time to support our youths. MPs should bring people to the rally.

“These youths do a great job when we are campaigning.”

At a different meeting in Sakubva, Mupfumi said they would be no excuse for failing to attend the rally.

“No one is going to work on June 16. Youths are also going to drive you to come to the rally even if you do not want,” he said.

“Even those who are into vending should come in their numbers.

“We need to support our leader and everyone should be at Sakubva Stadium and l am doing my job mobilising you to come in numbers.”

Mugabe last week launched the first of a series of provincial rallies in Marondera, which are being organised by the Zanu PF youth league.

