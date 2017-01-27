Source: Zanu PF war turns sinister – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 27 January 2017

HARARE – As Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession wars continue

to escalate, angry war veterans have threatened to beat up ruling party

supporters who are planning to denounce Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa,

upon President Robert Mugabe’s expected return to the country tomorrow,

from his month-long holiday in the Far East.

This comes as the Zanu PF faction going by the moniker Generation 40

(G40), and which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe, is

said to be planning to transport thousands of party supporters to the

Harare International Airport tomorrow morning, to welcome back the

nonagenarian and his family.

The disaffected leadership of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War

Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) told the Daily News yesterday that it had

“impeccable intelligence” suggesting that the G40 had mobilised its

supporters to embarrass Mnangagwa at the airport by brandishing placards

denouncing the Midlands godfather for hobnobbing with sacked party

officials during the festive season.

“We want to warn them (G40 kingpins and their supporters) that they are

going too far. Kana vachienda kunogamuchira Mugabe ngavaende vanogamuchira

Mugabe (If they want to go and welcome Mugabe, then they should do just

that),” warned combative ZNLWVA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda.

“Vakada kusimudza maplacards ekunyomba (if they wave placards to embarrass

and provoke) VP Mnangagwa, we as the group from the liberation struggle

will fight back, not because we are saying Mugabe is not the president,

but because we are fighting on behalf of a fellow comrade.

“We know that they are making placards and we have put our people on

standby. Ngavafambe nawo maplacards acho tivone. Tinodzigura zviuno

chembere idzodzo. Vakangofamba nemaplacards vachiti Ngwena kudii-dii

tinovadira. Ende kumajere kwacho tavakukuziva tinokudzokera (Let them wave

their placards against Mnangagwa and we will teach them a hard lesson. We

will beat them up. We are not afraid to go back to jail),” he added.

“Iye president wacho ngaazive kuti varikuronga zvinhu zvavo vachida

kusvoora ED (Mnangagwa) he must reprimand them. Even vasina kuita, he must

tell them that this nonsense must come to an end, otherwise tozoti ndiye

arikuvatuma. (Mugabe himself must stop them and if he does not we will

conclude that he is the one who is behind them),” Matemadanda charged

further.

Two weeks ago, the Daily News reported that some G40 members were planning

a meeting with Mugabe upon his return from his holiday, to raise their

concerns over Mnangagwa’s alleged plotting against the nonagenarian, as

well as against the infamous “Cupgate” saga.

This was after Mnangagwa hosted sacked Zanu PF officials at his rural home

during the festive season, with his party foes alleging that this was in

fact a meeting organised to plot the ouster of Mugabe from power.

Since the images of Mnangagwa holding the much-obsessed about coffee mug

(written I Am The Boss) emerged in the public domain, the G40 has gone to

town about the issue, interpreting it as the VP’s open statement that he

has unbridled presidential ambitions.

G40-linked party officials who subsequently met at the Zanu PF

headquarters in Harare, issued a statement in which they called for a

probe into Mnangagwa for hobnobbing with the likes of war veterans’ leader

Christopher Mutsvangwa and maverick businessman-cum-politician, Energy

Mutodi.

Matemadanda reiterated to the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa was

poised to succeed Mugabe, despite the alleged spirited efforts by the G40

to stand in the VP’s way.

Repeating the “chinhu ichi (This Thing)” phrase which gained notoriety

after State media columnist Nathaniel Manheru recently used it amid much

controversy, Matemadanda said the structures for a post-Mugabe era were

already in place.

“Chinhu ichi is the political foundation for Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is not for

a special tribe or ethnicity. We would like to advise Mugabe that he is

now old and there is the natural process to come. He will go.

“He became the country’s prime minister when he was 56 and it is now our

turn. We have been patient for a long time. We are now in our 60s and 70s

and are ready.

“We have been in the queue for a long time and it is now our turn. We are

going to rule this country, otherwise there will be gnashing of teeth,”

Matemadanda warned ominously.

“Those who are saying Mugabe should rule forever are only protecting their

interests. They are corrupt. But the bottom line is that this country does

not belong to Mugabe. This country does not also belong to Zvimba.

“Those who think that they will jump the queue are mistaken. They don’t

have respect for anyone, including the military. So, we are saying it is

now our chance. Only thieves want Mugabe to continue ruling.

“That is why we are saying chine vene vacho chinhu ichi (This thing has

its owners). Those people in G40, they should know that there will be a

day without Mugabe,” he added.

The war veterans have been feuding with Mugabe ever since they broke their

41-year relationship with him mid last year, over their worsening plight

and the country’s deepening political and economic rot.

Until that time, the fed-up ex-combatants had served as Mugabe and Zanu

PF’s pillars, waging particularly brutal campaigns against opposition

leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections

of 2000 and 2008.

The former freedom fighters’ stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF

later saw Mutsvangwa being fired from both the Cabinet and the ruling

party last year, while many of their other top leaders have also since

been banished from the imploding former liberation movement, in addition

to being hauled before the courts.

A meeting in April to try and mend relations between the war vets and

Mugabe failed to resolve the stalemate, with the former freedom fighters

setting difficult conditions for the nonagenarian, including that he

ditches alleged G40 kingpins such as Higher Education minister Jonathan

Moyo and the ruling party’s national political commissar Saviour

Kasukuwere.

And since the “Cupgate” saga, Mnangagwa’s allies, particularly a large

cross-section of war veterans, have escalated their loud calls for Mugabe

to retire and pave the way for his long time aide to take over the reins

at both party and government levels.

Expelled former Mashonaland Central youth chairman, Godfrey Tsenengamu,

recently joined this growing chorus by Team Lacoste to have Mnangagwa

succeed Mugabe.

Mutodi has also vented along similar lines, imploring Zanu PF to hold an

extraordinary congress to choose Mugabe’s successor.

He also claimed that Mugabe had become so unpopular in Zanu PF that “99

percent” of the party’s members now wanted him to resign before the

eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections, as there was allegedly no way

that the nonagenarian could win elections against popular opposition

leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

However, Mugabe has studiously refused to name a successor, arguing that

his party should rather follow what he sees as a more democratic process:

managing his succession via a congress.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



