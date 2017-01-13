Source: Zanu PF, ZPF wrangle ahead of Bikita poll – DailyNews Live January 13, 2017

Blessings Mashaya

HARARE – Zanu PF and the Joice Mujuru-led Zimbabwe People First (ZPF)

opposition party are trading accusations over violence ahead of the Bikita

West by-election.

While six candidates have successfully filed their papers at the

Nomination Court that sat at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court, the main

battle is between the ruling party’s women’s league provincial executive

member Beauty Chabaya and ZPF’s Kudakwashe Gopo.

The constituency – a political hotbed where gruesome violence erupted

ahead of a by-election in 2001 – was previously held by incarcerated Zanu

PF rapist, Munyaradzi Kereke.

The ruling party is accusing ZPF Masvingo interim chairperson Claudius

Makova, a former Zanu PF provincial executive member, of unleashing

violence against its supporters.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Zanu PF Masvingo provincial

political commissar Jappy Jaboon accused a police officer, he claimed was

a ZPF member, of being violent towards Zanu PF supporters.

“A police constable based at Nyika Police Station tore a Zanu PF T-shirt

in front of people at Nyika Bus Terminus shouting unprintable words and

denouncing Zanu PF,” he claimed, adding that “the officer is a strong ZPF

supporter and was in a meeting today (Tuesday) at Makova’s house where ZPF

candidate (Gopo) stays. The police officer also intimidated the provincial

youth chairman Norbert Ndaarombe.”

“Makova is naturally a violent person from the time he has been in Zanu

PF,” Jaboon said.

“He is frustrated, realising that many people who were recruited to ZPF no

longer like Mujuru’s party. His party has nothing to offer to the people

and hundreds of people who had joined ZPF are now crossing the floor back

to their mother party, Zanu PF,” he said.

However, Makova came out guns blazing, saying his former party had run out

of strategies to win an election.

“Zanu PF started its terror campaign when (Zanu PF political commissar

Saviour) Kasukuwere and (politburo member Josiah) Hungwe visited the area.

During that time, our supporters were beaten in ward 10,” he claimed.

“Zanu PF also brutalised a pregnant women,” he said, adding that the

President Robert Mugabe-led party was “panicking (and) they don’t know

what to do to win this election”.

Makova also savaged Jaboon, labelling him a “young boy in politics”.

“He knows that I am his father . . . we know politics. Look, when I was

still in Zanu PF, I was the king maker of Bikita as a whole, so do you

think we can fail to win . . .?” he asked.

Makova further claimed that; “I am the one who made Chibaya to have a

position in Masvingo provincial women’s league executive and she is also

my relative. I can’t unleash violence against my sister’s daughter”.

“Zanu PF is using chiefs to intimidate people but people are now tired,

they want something better.

“Even if they rig this coming election, we are going to win. They are

beating people but they want to accuse us. Ask them to bring evidence,” he

said.

Recently, Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa threatened to

unleash violence in the constituency against anti-Zanu PF supporters.

She told party supporters who gathered at Gwindingwi Primary School on

Wednesday last week to vote “wisely” or else suffer the consequences.

“Haa, munozviziva, muno hamusi mekutamba namo (You all know it. This is

not a constituency to play silly games). Kune vamwe vakatsakatika muno umu

gore riya, munoriziva. Handei tinovhota zvakanaka. (There are some who

disappeared in this constituency as you know. Let us go and vote wisely),”

she bellowed.

Meanwhile, other candidates contesting in the by-election are National

Constitutional Assembly’s spokesperson Madock Chivasa, Terence Makumbo of

little-known Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), independent

candidate Innocent Muzvimbiri and former Bikita West legislator Heya

Shoko, who will also stand as an independent.

