Zec unfazed by MDC protests

11 July 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) said yesterday it was not

worried about opposition plans for a peaceful protest today to press for

electoral reforms.

MDC youths will gather in central Harare today for the latest protest to

demand political change and wider electoral reforms.

Zec chairperson Rita Makarau told journalists during an update on how far

it has gone in preparation of the 2018 elections that the electoral body

felt serene about calls for protests.

“We will not stand in the way of their demonstrations, it’s their

democratic right to demonstrate . . . and . . . we have reached out to

them. We had a meeting with political parties late last week where we gave

them this (election preparation) information.

“During that meeting, we made it quite clear to them that we were open

to receive their representations on how we can improve on the

distribution plan that we came up with,” Makarau said, adding that they

will keep engaging with all political parties ahead of the 2018 elections

Makarau reiterated last week’s statement that they will not be setting

polling stations outside Zimbabwe, calling upon those in the Diaspora to

come and register to vote back home if they were willing to participate in

next year’s elections.

She also said that they have already paid 50 percent of the total amount

required by Laxton Group which won the tender to provide biometric voter

registration (BVR) kits.

A conglomeration of opposition parties, including the MDC, want the next

vote in 2018 to be supervised by international observers, including the

United Nations and seek changes in election laws they say hinder a free

and fair vote.

MDC youth assembly leader Happymore Chidziva told the Daily News last week

they will not fold their hands while Zec remains reluctant to implement

poll reforms.

The opposition has long alleged that Zec remains biased in favour of

President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF and is run by the party’s

functionaries, charges the national elections’ management body denies.