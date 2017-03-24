Source: Zera to deal with unlicensed fuel dealers – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 24, 2017

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) is crafting Petroleum Liquid Fuel Licensing and Compliance Regulations that will deal with illegal fuel vendors that mostly operate in Mutare and surrounding areas, Energy deputy minister Tsitsi Muzenda told the Senate yesterday.

by VENERANDA LANGA

Muzenda was responding to a question by Manicaland Senator Judith Mawire, who had asked her to explain the Energy ministry’s policies to curb rampant illegal selling of fuel in Mutare and surrounding areas.

She said in 2016 a total of 14 unlicensed fuel dealers were closed and 24 illegal fuel dealers set for prosecution.

“Zera conducted a fuel retail inspection and noticed an increase in illegal fuel deals in Mutare and areas in proximity with the town, down into Mozambique, where relatively cheaper fuel is brought into Zimbabwe,” Muzenda said.

“To curb the illegal activities, Zera, working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland, carried out routine inspections which showed 35% of fuel retail sites were unlicensed and were operating from former commercial industrial sites with no clearance from Mutare City Council, Fire Brigade or Zera, and these were manned by untrained people,” she said.

Muzenda said even after some of the illegal fuel dealers were arrested, the illicit practices worsened with the dealers temporarily deserting their sites only to return later to restart operations.

“The Energy ministry requested the Home Affairs ministry to assist through the ZRP border control unit in Manicaland. Mutare City Council was also asked to strengthen its by-laws. The Energy ministry, working with the Finance ministry, is also implementing cargo tracking to help track illegal fuel,” she said.

Muzenda said the Petroleum Liquid Fuel Licensing and Compliance Regulations, once crafted, would propose stiffer penalties for offenders.

“Zera will prosecute for all fuel that is unmarked or which is marked with a diluted marker because it will be illegal fuel and those caught will be referred to Zimra for assessment and made to pay duty for the fuel. A fuel marking tender has already been approved by the State Procurement Board and a fuel marking contractor will be appointed by the second quarter of 2017,” she said.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora announced that his ministry and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) had extended ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level examination fees deadlines to April 21.

He was responding to a question by Bulawayo Metropolitan Senator Siphiwe Ncube, who said parents were failing to meet to meet the deadlines.

“As a ministry, we have discussed with our parastatal, Zimsec, and agreed to an extension of payment of exam fees up to April 21, but our point to parents is that they must begin paying exam fees when a student is in Form 3 so that they do not struggle,” Dokora said.

