Zim cash crisis worsens

Ndakaziva Majaka 5 April 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s severe cash crisis is worsening, forcing banks to

reduce further their daily withdrawal limits – in addition to suspending

dispensing money through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

This prompted analysts who spoke to the Daily News yesterday to say that

this confirmed that the local economy was dying and “hurtling towards

total collapse”.

It also comes as most banks are now disbursing a maximum of $30 dollars a

day, down from their usual $100 – while those that had capped the maximum

withdrawal limit at $500 a week have pulled this back to $200.

The cash shortages are also continuing to worsen despite the recent

opening of the tobacco marketing season, where more than $47 million worth

of the leaf has so far been sold.

Economic advisor to President Robert Mugabe, Ashok Chakravarti, told the

Daily News yesterday that the escalating cash crisis was a result of

“long-term problems” that came after the country opted to have one of the

world’s strongest currencies, the US dollar, as its anchor currency.

“We have close to $6,5 billion in deposits and at the end of January we

had a little over $300 million in cash circulating.

“Under such circumstances, it only makes sense that we have shortages. Do

not blame the banks, it is not their fault, they are only looking for a

coping mechanism,” Chakravarti said.

He recommended that the government should adopt the South African rand and

ditch the dollar.

“I have said this before, we need a weaker currency. The weaker, the

better for us. As South Africa has just been downgraded, this is an

opportune time. What we just need is a weaker currency,” he added.

Veteran economist John Robertson said the cash problems were going to

persist until the government urgently fixed the country’s economic

fundamentals.

“This has been going on for the past year and in my view, the situation is

not likely to improve in the near future because economic fundamentals

remain the same.

“Government’s wage bill still makes up the majority of deposits and as

soon as those deposits are recorded, civil servants want to withdraw the

money. But there is essentially no money in the system . . . Not even

tobacco earnings will save us this time” Robertson said.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) increased the bond notes withdrawal

limit from a maximum of $150 a week to $100 per day, and $300 per week

towards the end of last year.

It has so far injected $102 million worth of the surrogate currency into

the system.

The cash shortages come as there are growing fears that the country’s

economy may soon hit the disastrous lows of 2008 – as bond notes continue

to lose their value against the United States dollar, with the coveted

greenback now almost completely unavailable on the open market.

At the same time, economists have previously told the Daily News that

poverty levels in the country are skyrocketing, with average incomes now

at their lowest levels in more than 60 years – and with more than 76

percent of the country’s families now having to make do with pitiful

incomes that are well below the poverty datum line of more than $500.

Mugabe and his warring ruling Zanu PF, in power since Zimbabwe’s

independence from Britain in 1980, stand accused of turning the

once-thriving local economy, which at one time was regarded as the bread

basket of Africa, into a much-derided basket case.

