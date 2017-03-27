Source: Zim drifts towards 2008 meltdown – DailyNews Live

Maxwell Sibanda and John Kachembere 26 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe is drifting towards an economic crisis as severe as the

2008 economic meltdown which eventually led government to abandon the

worthless Zimdollar after it was severely dented by hyperinflation,

analysts contend.

Banks are so short of cash that queuing has become a full-time occupation

for some of those lucky enough to have jobs. But the amount of cash the

banks are giving out each day is as low as $50.

President Robert Mugabe’s government insists the economy is foundering

because of sanctions imposed by Western powers he claims are trying to

oust him for seizing thousands of white-owned farms and redistributing the

land to black Zimbabweans.

Mugabe’s critics, such as opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, say that it

is in fact his policies that have ruined Zimbabwe.

Analysts said the situation looks dangerous – as it could get worse than

the 2008 crisis.

As the economy continues to implode, unemployment skyrocketing and

government struggling to pay public sector workers, political tensions and

anti-government protests are on the increase as demonstrators accuse the

government of mismanagement and corruption.

Some are calling for Mugabe, 93 – who has led the country since its

independence from Britain in 1980 – to step down.

Economist and opposition legislator Eddie Cross said the country’s current

cash crisis, which has escalated to a point where banks cannot pay out

clients more than a small proportion of what is in their accounts, is a

repeat of the 2008 economic meltdown.

“Coupled with the near total collapse of confidence and the impact of poor

policy and governance, this is again leading us down the road we travelled

in 2007 and 2008 which resulted in a near total collapse of the State and

then dramatic political changes. It will be no different this time,” he

said.

The liquidity squeeze has left companies unable to pay their workers in

cash and foreign suppliers, driving many out of business, and added to the

ranks of more than three million people who have become economic exiles.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Economics lecturer Steve Hanke said the

introduction of bond notes late last year accelerated Zimbabwe’s path to

economic failure.

“The economy is in what could turn into a death spiral,” he said.

Commentator Dewa Mavhinga said the state of the economy creates a

conducive environment for people to rally together to demand government

accountability and better governance.

“The solution to the Zimbabwe crisis lies in people uniting and so far,

what stands between the people and positive change is needless divisions

along narrow partisan lines.

“One could say Mugabe and his government have managed to rule for so long

because they have been so good at divide and rule both with the ordinary

people and also within Zanu PF itself.

“What should unite everyone is that simple desire for a better Zimbabwe

where freedom and development are the currency of the day,” the Human

Rights Watch senior Africa researcher said.

Commentator Tabani Moyo said the problem was that Zimbabwe’s leadership

was pre-occupied with power retention at all costs, including sinking the

national economy and its social services along the way.

“Our national budget is mainly on salaries. The government is likely going

to print additional bond notes to pay salaries, which will fast eat into

the real US dollars that are remaining and grounding the capacity for

retail and trade to restock,” he said.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said the economic downturn and

deterioration in social conditions will force the people to push Zanu PF

out of power.

“The opposition needs to be organised and coalesce and capitalise on these

conditions to win the votes and change the fate of our nation,” he said.

Mining analyst Farai Maguwu believes Zimbabwe is fast heading back to

2008.

“It won’t be long before basic commodities start to disappear from the

shelves.

“There is no amount of economic crisis that can stop Zanu PF from holding

an election, all they need is a gullible, compromised opposition that will

participate, even as a coalition, and legitimise them.”

