Zim economic rot hits civil servants hard

Ndakaziva Majaka 24 April 2017

HARARE – A senior government official has lifted the lid on the worsening

daily struggles that junior civil servants are going through due to the

country’s escalating economic rot.

Finance ministry’s accountant-general, Daniel Muchemwa, said last week

that most civil servants were now “down to their bare bones” – contrary to

the erroneous and widely-held perception that they were enjoying lucrative

government perks.

“If you drive up Samora Machel Avenue, turn into Simon Muzenda and look at

the buses that our junior civil servants use to go home … they pay for

them anyway … and we have not been able to replace them in a long, long

time.

“The second challenge is … my deputy has been in the job for a year. He

is entitled to a car and I do not know how often he opens his bonnet just

to get home … we have not been able to get him a vehicle,” Muchemwa told

accountants during their annual conference.

“Finally, I ask you to look at the Isuzu twin cabs … they are the most

prominent public service vehicles for our directors … you will not find

many that are new … as you can see, we are not living large.

“We have a large contingent liability for vehicles. There are directors

who are entitled to vehicles but do not have them.

“There is a lady who comes to my office who has been entitled to a vehicle

for the last seven years and is yet to get one,” he added as he gave

concrete examples of some of the travails civil servants are experiencing.

President Robert Mugabe’s stone-broke government currently spends more

than 90 percent of its revenue to pay its huge civil service salary bill.

However, it has been consistently failing to pay their dues on time due to

falling revenues and the country’s dying economy.

Zimbabwe is deep in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis which has

led to horrendous company closures and the consequent loss of hundreds of

thousands of jobs.

At the same time, economists have said that poverty levels in the country

are skyrocketing, with average incomes now at their lowest levels in more

than 60 years – with more than 76 percent of the country’s families now

having to make do with pitiful incomes that are well below the poverty

datum line of more than $500.

According to Africa 2016 Wealth Report, Zimbabwe has also been ranked as

the country with the poorest people on the continent, with average wealth

of $200 per person.

