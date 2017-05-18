Source: Zim govt must reduce spending – DailyNews Live

18 May 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s government must take to heart the

International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s warning to cut its excessive spending

as a way of managing the current cash crisis.

In its article IV for Zimbabwe, the Bretton Woods institution said

excessive government spending, if continued, could exacerbate the cash

scarcity, further jeopardise the health of the external and financial

sectors, and, ultimately, fuel inflation.

Spending pressures stem from high employment costs, government transfers

to support specific economic sectors, and elevated discretionary

expenditure. The IMF also added that reinforcing the government’s efforts

to curtail non-priority spending was also pressing.

This comes as Zimbabwe, which has been facing debilitating cash shortages

for over a year, has been recording waning revenue collections with the

country missing its 2016 collection target by four percent.

Despite this, the country’s public sector wage bill consumed about 97

percent of the country’s revenue collections in 2016. The country’s

inflation has also been firming following a two-year deflationary period,

with market watchers warning inflation is going to continue rising as the

year progresses.

It is also important that government, which recorded a budget deficit of

$1,1 billion in 2016 as its expenditure – at $4,3 billion – exceeded

revenue of $3,1 billion, urgently reviews its wage bill and allowances.

Reducing the wage bill could involve reviewing allowances and benefits and

evaluating the size of the civil service with a view to eliminating

nonessential posts.

There is lot of duty duplication and ghost workers in government

departments as contained in the latest Civil Service Audit which revealed

that a total of 12 392 people were found to be rendering service to

government yet not appearing on the payroll, causing an unbudgeted

expenditure of $81 147 840 per annum.

This is all coming on the backdrop of Zimbabwe’s economic and political

climate having deteriorated significantly while unemployment has

increased’ interest rates have spiked’ and business and consumer

confidence is low.

The result of this is that the country’s gross domestic product growth has

slowed. Slow growth implies lower government revenue’ higher fiscal

deficits’ weak investment spending’ sluggish infrastructure roll-out’ and

rising social and political tensions’ all of which significantly affect

people’s living conditions.

To avoid economic stagnation later in the year, government will have to

demonstrate a commitment to decrease spending.

The government desperately needs their income to increase. In order to do

this, the government will have to focus on measures which will grow the

country’ reduce the unemployment rate and increase the tax base.

