Source: ‘Zim lacks consistent national vision’ – DailyNews Live
Maxwell Sibanda, ASSISTANT EDITOR 22 February 2017
HARARE – The major tragedies of the current state of affairs in Zimbabwe
are related to the lack of a consistent national vision as well as a
deliberate lack of distinction between the people, the State, and the
ruling political party, a political analyst has said.
Opposition Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (Zipp) leader Blessing
Kasiyamhuru said the inevitable result of this unfortunate situation is
the absence of a national rallying point, lack of a distinct long-term
national plan, the demise of accountability of government and lack of
oversight on service delivery.
“To realise our vision, it is paramount that Zimbabwe define the
relationship between the people, the government and whatever political
party that wish to build a government in Zimbabwe.
“The biggest tragedy has been the destruction of the traditional
leadership system in Zimbabwe which left Zimbabweans divided and seeking
social groups within which to define themselves. The result is fragmented
social groupings based on temporary interests, and therefore easy to
manipulate,” said Kasiyamhuru.
He believes that the restoration of the traditional leadership structures
on kings, chiefs, headmen will give Zimbabwean a truly African social
grouping with common interests.
“The current government has continued the destruction of the traditional
leadership structure by making chiefs civil servants reporting to a lowly
district administrator. This is the same strategy employed by the colonial
government.
“Zipp proposes to restore traditional chiefs and kings as the rightful
custodians of the interests of the people because they are the
representatives of the citizens.
“The model of governance should be similar to the corporate structures of
today. The citizens of Zimbabwe led by their traditional leaders are the
shareholders in the “big conglomerate” called Zimbabwe.”
Kasiyamhuru added that the corporate model will make the president of the
country a chief executive officer, and he/she will have clearly defined
key performance measures that he/she should deliver on.
“The president will have the power to select Cabinet, which will be
constituted on not more than 15 ministers. The national assembly will
still be relevant to make and revise our laws as a nation but Zipp does
not subscribe to the notion of senators.
“The president of the nation does not need to hold so many posts as is
currently the case.
“Zipp is for devolution of power to ensure efficiency of services,
devolution delivers economic dividends when it permits provincial
governments to design and deliver developmental policies that respond to
needs and interests of provincial citizens; when it empowers local people
to deploy localised knowledge to address local challenges; and through
enhancing locally centred accountability and effective service delivery.”
The Zipp leader added that political parties will continue to contest for
the right to form a government and to implement the national vision in a
democratic setup.
“Representation by popular vote will be maintained in the national
assembly. The people will take their rightful place as the final authority
of how their country should be run.
The chiefs/kings shall be restored to their rightful place as the leaders
and custodians of the interests of the nation and its people.”
Kasiyamhuru said the Zimbabwean national vision should be something like
this: “We will always have God at the apex of leadership in Zimbabwe and
endeavour to leave a Zimbabwe that our great grand-children will be proud
of.
“We shall build a prosperous Zimbabwe, a nation where all citizens enjoy
equal opportunities to pursue their economic, socio-political dreams
without any fear or prejudice, a Zimbabwe that has its rightful place of
leadership in the world of nations but a servant of none.”
He added that the Zipp leadership is young and confident in their
God-given mandate to deliver Zimbabwe as a nation to the Canaan of
socio-politico and economic prosperity. “We have among us fearless
implementers and captains of industries who have proven themselves in
large corporates all over the world.
“We believe we are equipped to deal with the demands of the 21st century
leadership and we know what our children want in a new Zimbabwe.
“Zipp has a long term vision that goes into hundreds of years after the
removal of Mugabe from power. Many will scoff at us, but it will mainly be
because they have lost hope of a future without fear.”