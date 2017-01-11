Source: Zim mulls new mining tax – DailyNews Live January 10, 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe is planning to introduce a new mining tax this year

aimed at boosting the country’s depleting revenue streams, businessdaily

has established.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said the country has engaged an unnamed

tariff consultancy firm from Norway to come up with the new tax regime.

“Mining is one of the most opaque sectors in the country and we have been

working with a Norwegian company since 2013 to come up with a new mining

regime and we hope to have completed it by the end of this year,” he said.

Chinamasa admitted that the country lacks the sophistication and resources

to adequately monitor all mining companies and this was resulting in less

money coming to treasury through taxes.

Industry experts, however, assert that the new regime could effectively

spell doom for mining firms that are currently struggling with high

production costs, low metal prices and high taxes among other things.

Zimbabwe became one of the most expensive countries to mine, with an

estimated 60 percent of every dollar earned in revenue going to government

after a shock levy hike in 2012 which saw some fees going up by as much

as 5 000 percent.

Under the existing laws, mining companies pay unit taxes to district

councils, a number of taxes to different statutory bodies such as the

Environmental Management Agency, Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe and

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

The latest development also comes at a time when the new Mines and

Minerals Amendment Bill is seeking to bar resources firms listed on

foreign stock exchanges from acquiring mining rights in Zimbabwe.

The Bill also proposes to make it difficult for investors holding mining

titles in the country to dispose of stocks to foreigners without

government approval.

Gazetted in August last year, the Bill sets tough conditions for the

exportation of raw minerals and proposes up to 20 years’ imprisonment for

investors who violate its provisions.

Once the Mines minister has approved the acquisition of shares in a

domestic counter by a publicly-listed mining company with a majority of

securities quoted on foreign bourses, 85 percent of funding raised would

have to be invested in Zimbabwean mines.

Penalties meted on violators would include fines equivalent to the value

of funds raised.

This means if a company raises $50 million but violates the law, a penalty

of $50 million would be charged against the investor.

The Bill also allows government to deny mining rights or title to a public

company unless the majority of its shares are listed on a securities

exchange in Zimbabwe.

“Any company that requires a mining right or title which is listed on (a)

foreign exchange shall be obliged to notify the minister of such listing,

and 85 per centum of funds raised from such listing shall be used solely

for the development of mining rights and title in Zimbabwe,” reads part of

the Bill.

“The minister shall be entitled to cancel any mining right or title once

it is proven that any person has falsified information.

Any person who fails to comply shall be guilty of an offence and liable to

a fine equivalent to 100 per centum of cash raised at the foreign listing

or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years or both fine and such

imprisonment,” it also reads in part.

The Bill also obligates mining rights holders to conduct business with

domestic financial institutions.

“Every holder of a mining right or title shall, when conducting financial

transactions relating to its mining activities, utilise financial

institutions registered to practice as such in Zimbabwe. Any person who

contravenes shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not

exceeding level 14 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 20 years

or to both such fine and such imprisonment,” the Bill adds.

It also sets tough conditions on shareholder changes in the mining

industry. The minister of Mines would have to approve such changes in

shareholding.

“No shareholder of a company holding a mining title shall sell, dispose of

or transfer a Zimbabwe registered security to a non-indigenous person

without the written approval of the minister,” it says.

The clause appears to be a response to several deals that have been

concluded by foreign firms, but appear to have failed to benefit the

country.

