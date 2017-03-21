Source: Zim must pay its debt – DailyNews Live

20 March 2017

HARARE – Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya over the weekend

reiterated the country’s commitment to repay its external debts.

“Zimbabwe owes many people money and we owe it to pay everyone; there is

no favouritism. If you borrow money from the World Bank, you need to pay

the World Bank, if you borrow from China, you have to pay the Chinese, if

you borrow from Malaysians, you need to pay Malaysians; so we are paying

everyone according to availability of resources,” he said.

This comes as the country, which is currently saddled with a $10,8 billion

debt overhang, is currently ineligible to access long-term finance from

the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and African

Development Bank over non-payment of arrears since 1999.

The reality is that there is nowhere to run and Zimbabwe should just go

back to the basics of repaying what it owes, whether it is to the

Western-linked IMF and other institutions or the favoured eastern Chinese

economic giant.

As such, it is important that the country walks the talk and starts

implementing its debt repayment strategy if Zimbabwe entertains any hope

of attracting foreign investment to grow its economy – including the

agriculture sector.

It is widely accepted that the country will forever be dependent on aid

unless the commercial farming sector – destroyed by the contentious land

reform exercise – is rebuilt in some form.

In order to rebuild the sector, foreign investment will need to flow into

Zimbabwe and some displaced farmers will need to return.

The Zimbabwean government will also have its part to play, and indeed

there are some confidence-building measures that President Robert Mugabe’s

government could undertake.

For many years, various governments have been demanding that Zimbabwe

honours its obligations pursuant to bilateral investment treaties, whereby

the country promised to pay foreign investors compensation in the event of

expropriation.

Several business delegations that have visited Zimbabwe from different

countries including Australia, France, Britain and even the Chinese, have

been singing from the same hymn book.

They have demanded that the government creates a conducive business

environment by among other things clarifying economic polices such as the

indigenisation laws while also respecting property rights among other

things.

Mugabe may find that if his Zanu PF-led government makes serious attempts

to honour Zimbabwe’s public international law obligations to investors,

then the foreign investment and the engagement by the West that have been

absent for so long may return.

