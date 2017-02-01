Source: Zim needs $1bn to end cash crisis – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 31 January 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe requires close to $1 billion fresh capital to reduce the

current cash crisis, a leading economist has said.

Renowned economics professor and advisor to the Office of the President,

Ashok Chakravarti, said the country, which has been battling acute cash

shortages for close to a year, must come up with new strategies to attract

new cash.

“We need a cash to deposit ratio of around 15 percent to prevent liquidity

problems in an economy, mind you, the current ratio is at four percent.

“Currently, we have $6,2 billion in deposits with real cash in the system

at $304 million… So we need about $900 million as cash in circulation

and nostros, to escape illiquidity,” Chakravarti told delegates at a

recently-held Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries roundtable.

Official statistics show that the country has a paltry $232 million in

circulation, with a shortfall of almost $700 million.

Chakravarti noted that while the country introduced a parallel currency in

the form of bond notes last year, the cash to deposits ratio remains

pathetic.

“Even a full bond note issue of $200 million will therefore not make a

difference. If ratio of bond notes to US$ is increased beyond current

proportion, then it will no longer be a multi-currency situation and

premiums will start emerging on US$ versus bond notes.

“As the cash shortage deepens, this premium will rise and can be viewed as

representing the depreciation rate of the new currency in the form of Real

Time Gross Settlement balances. The value of all deposits will decline in

terms of real US$,” the economist said, adding bond notes could ease the

liquidity situation a little bit, so long as there was an adequate supply

of US$.

When Zimbabwe adopted the multi-currency system, total deposits in the

banking system were $1,66 billion, but the cash to deposit ratio plummeted

from 35 percent in 2009 to five percent in January 2017.

Hard cash circulation has also slumped 53 percent to $304 million

currently from $642 million in 2013.

In spite of this, bank deposits have increased from $4,728 billion in 2013

to $6,2 billion in 2016.

Chakravarti said the surge in deposits was not a result of more money in

the economy, but a direct consequence of government over expenditure on

salaries.

“Do not be fooled to think these deposits are actual people depositing

into their accounts, no! It is just a reflection of government salaries

being deposited…

“And to keep up with this expensive habit government has kept of its

workforce which took up 93 percent of total revenue last year,” he said.

The economist also said Treasury needed to shut down government’s

overdraft facility with the central bank as well as put a stop to the

issuance of Treasury Bills (TBs), which are being used by government to

honour obligations to the private sector.

While governments ideally have a limit to overdrafts they can get from

respective central banks, with over expenditure forcing the ministry of

Finance to borrow money from the market and has run up a massive debt in

TBs and a very large overdraft at the RBZ.

“In addition to Treasury Bills, government has an overdraft with RBZ. The

sudden increase of commercial bank balances with the RBZ from $543 million

in 2015 to over $1 billion in 2016 suggests that an overdraft of at least

500 million has been provided.

“This is clearly unsustainable; you do not need to be an economics

professor to see this…,” he said.

