Source: Zim poorly ranked in corruption index – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS EDITOR 27 January 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has been ranked the 12th most corrupt country in the

world and 11th in Africa in the latest rankings released by Transparency

International this week.

The country was ranked the 18th most corrupt globally in 2015 and eight in

Africa.

The latest findings show that the country – led by President Robert Mugabe

since gaining independence from Britain in 1980 – is losing the fight

against corruption, which has condemned Zimbabwe to be one of the poorest

countries on earth.

Transparency International chairman Jose Ugaz, said when traditional

politicians fail to tackle corruption, people grow cynical.

“In too many countries, people are deprived of their most basic needs and

go to bed hungry every night because of corruption, while the powerful and

corrupt enjoy lavish lifestyles with impunity,” he said.

In a list compiled and released annually by the organisation, Zimbabwe is

now listed with a very low Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Score of 22

in a possible range of index range of 0 (representing highly corrupt) to

100 (very clean).

The CPI scores and ranks countries based on how corrupt a country’s public

sector is perceived to be. It is a composite index, a combination of

surveys and assessments of corruption, collected by a variety of reputable

institutions. The CPI is the most widely used indicator of corruption

worldwide.

According to Transparency International, the score is based on perceptions

as corruption comprises illegal activities, which are deliberately hidden

and only come to light through scandals, investigations or prosecutions,

therefore limiting the meaningful ways to assess absolute levels of

corruption in countries or territories on the basis of hard data.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe scored worse than countries generally perceived to

be more corrupt on the continent such as Nigeria – which has an index

score of 28 and is ranked 19th most corrupt country in the world – and

Kenya – 26 CPI and 16th most corrupt globally.

The only African countries reported to have more corruption than Zimbabwe

in this year’s report include Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Angola, Libya,

Eritrea, and Guinea-Bissau, all countries that have faced civil unrest,

wars or conflict of some kind in the last 15 years.

Data gathered from Transparency International shows that Zimbabwe is

losing at least $1 billion annually to corruption, with police and local

government officials among the worst offenders.

But critics say the government is not committed to fighting corruption,

apart from Mugabe’s half-hearted rhetoric against the scourge.

The increasingly frail nonagenarian leader has in the past admitted that

even his Cabinet ministers are corrupt but rarely takes action against

influential people implicated in serious graft cases.

The creation of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) in 2011 was

welcomed by citizens who hoped the watchdog would curb graft, especially

in the public offices but the organisation has been starved of funding by

the government.

Zimbabwe’s auditor-general also routinely issues adverse reports on abuse

of public sector funds, but these have gone largely ignored with no

discernible action taken against offending officials.

Last year, the auditor-general found 22 ministries, out of a total 26, to

have abused funds as well as having flouted procurement procedures and

governance rules.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) chairperson Willia Bonyongwe said her

organisation was working against the clock to reduce corruption within its

ranks as part of strategies to improve tax collection and boost the

country’s depleting coffers.

“The Zimra board has zero tolerance on corruption and we make no apologies

for it because it is wicked for someone to get revenue destined for

government and not meet the government’s obligations,” she said.

Bonyongwe said it was crucial for all arms of government to step up

efforts to crack down on corruption and punish poor decision-making that

has cost large State-run conglomerates millions of dollars in losses in

recent years.

“Eradicating corruption at Zimra will impact positively on the performance

of the economy. So, we need to walk the talk, people are waiting for

people to lose the gains of corruption through appropriate penalties and

to see some people go to jail,” she said.

“It is heartening that the Judiciary has recognised and is also having an

anti-corruption campaign to clean the system. It gives us hope,” she

added.

