Source: Zim roads need urgent attention – DailyNews Live

12 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabweans on Thursday woke up to the terrible news of the

demise of over a dozen family members in a horrific accident that had

occurred the previous night near the National University of Science and

Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo.

Social media went into a frenzy, posting images of the crash, although

details of the accident only began to emerge as the day progressed.

The Daily News carried a story in its Friday edition of the horrendous

crash, which would not have occurred if authorities responsible for the

country’s roads had not been sleeping on the job.

Apparently, a South Africa-registered haulage truck hit a huge pothole,

resulting in its driver losing control of the vehicle which ploughed into

a commuter omnibus that was carrying the body of a deceased relative for

burial in Masvingo.

The crash claimed the lives of 13 relatives – who were travelling for the

funeral – on the spot.

This must be a wake-up call on the part of government to take the poor

state of the country’s roads seriously. The pothole could have been

patched had authorities cared about the public who – routinely and

inevitably – have to use the poor roads.

Everybody is aware that the country received very heavy rains this season,

evidently worsened by Cyclone Dineo that struck Zimbabwe recently, but the

problem of potholes has been there for some time now.

Although citizens have complained about the condition of the roads,

including those in urban areas, the government arm responsible for their

repair has conveniently folded its arms in the face of the dilapidating

roads.

The lives that were lost on Wednesday night might not have been lost at

all had government taken necessary steps to get the roads repaired.

Perhaps what complicates the issue more is that the Zimbabwe National

Roads Administration collects money from motorists every day, purportedly

to fund road maintenance. However, there is little evidence that this is

what is happening, judging by the state of the country’s highways.

Government has to quickly stop burying its head in the sand and attend to

these problems. The pothole problem is real and has to be sorted out as a

matter of urgency before more lives are lost.

There is need for the State to afford the families assistance to bury the

departed with dignity, while also extending help to survivors and

dependents of parents who may have perished in the accident.

