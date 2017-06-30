Source: ‘Zim students in Cyprus turn to prostitution’ – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 29 June 2017

HARARE – Desperate Zimbabwean students studying in Cyprus are engaged in

dangerous activities which include drug trafficking, prostitution and

gambling as they bid to fund their university education, Parliament

revealed yesterday.

In its startling remarks, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs committee warned

that there was need for intervention as some students had been jailed for

various offences committed out of their desperate situation.

“Three Zimbabwe students were recently arrested, one has been given

seven years in prison over drug trafficking.

“We have about 4 800 Zimbabwean students who are in Cyprus, some went

there through bogus agencies and were promised non-existent scholarships.

“Some went there with false information and because of that, they got

there and started involving themselves with drugs, in prostitution, others

are marrying other nationalities for convenience. Some have been arrested

for drug trafficking,” chairperson of Foreign Affairs committee, Kindness

Paradza told the Daily News yesterday.

“So we have approached the (Zimbabwean) ministry (of Foreign Affairs) to

send an official delegation there through Turkey because Cyprus is under

Turkey,” he added.

A student in Cyprus who recently arrived home for vacation told the Daily

News how the situation was dire for many Zimbabweans in Cyprus as they

were struggling to fund their studies.

“The truth is that when you are a foreigner in Cyprus, you can’t get a

job. Cyprus actually has a high unemployment rate, so it is not possible

for them to employ foreigners,” said the student who requested anonymity.

“Zimbabwean girls are dating any nationality they can for money. Some are

involved in unprotected sexual activities with many men for money,” the

student said, adding women of all ages were affected and they were working

in brothels, as strippers, in lap dancing clubs, and on sex phone lines.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



