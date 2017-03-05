Source: Zim to ban farm produce imports – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 4 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe is moving to ban the import of farm produce as it looks

at investing close to $150 million in the agriculture sector, Agriculture

minister Joseph Made said.

Giving an update on the state of food security to a Senate thematic

committee on Peace and Security yesterday, Made said the ban would be a

way of protecting the export market from poor quality food.

“Our position is very clear. The market that we are looking at is

generally Europe and so on, and that market we want to address it as a

niche market in terms of high quality food and we cannot talk of high

quality food when our importation might relate to some foods that you know

the market will say no to, I thought I should just hint at that,” Made

told the Senate committee chaired by Mashonaland Central senator Damian

Mumvuri.

To date, Treasury has made a provision of $62 million for the purchase of

grain while the Agricultural Marketing Authority (Ama) has been targeted

to raise $80 million under command agriculture.

The country is recovering from two consecutive years of drought which saw

over five million people being food insecure in the former bread basket of

southern Africa.

Currently, the country has 250 000 metric tonnes in its strategic grain

reserves, expected to last six months.

Made said the grain in the government coffers will also be distributed to

people who have been affected by floods.

Under the special maize production programme, Made said government had

distributed 5 665 metric tonnes of grain, nine million litres of fuel and

46 023 metric tonnes of compound D fertiliser as well as 22 993 metric

tonnes of top dressing.

Made, however, said the country would continue to import fertiliser until

industry can meet the demand.

