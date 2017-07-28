Source: Zimbabwe adjusts arrears clearance plan | Financial Gazette (News)

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, says Zimbabwe has raised funds to clear $1,7 billion international arrears, but will implement economic reforms first to avoid defaulting again.

Zimbabwe has been unable to access fresh credit from global funders after defaulting on its debt at the turn of the century.

The country’s long-term economic recovery prospects rest on far-reaching economic reforms, including balancing its primary fiscal accounts, improving the investment climate and restoring confidence in the financial sector.

Speaking to The Financial Gazette at the Institute of (ICAZ) winter school held in Victoria Falls last Friday, Chinamasa said the country had managed to raise funds to clear arrears with the World Bank and African Development Bank.

Zimbabwe’s arrears to the two multilateral lenders is about $1,7 billion.

“The and the (AfDB) are ready to receive their money because we have mobilised the required amounts, including the 15 percent interest per annum. But we will now wait until we undertake reforms first. We don’t want to pay now and then start taking more loans from the institutions,” Chinamasa told The Financial Gazette.

In a statement in April, Chinamasa said government had met all the conditions for the repayment of debt arrears to the World Bank and the AfDB.

The country already settled its debt arrears to the (IMF) on 20 October 2016.

“The terms and conditions of the facilities that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe have put in place to repay the debt arrears to the World Bank and AfDB have been scrutinised and adjudged by the affected International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and found to be reflective of current market conditions with financing terms similar to market transactions recently concluded by several sub-Saharan African countries during 2016 and 2017. It is on this basis that Zimbabwe can now proceed to repay its debt arrears,” Chinamasa said at the time.

Although he refused to identify the funder, reports suggested it was commodities firm, Trafigura, which had committed to bankroll the debt arrears clearance plan. The commodities firm, however, denied this.

But an IMF report released early this month said after an initial arrears clearance plan agreed in Lima, Peru by Zimbabwe in 2015 had failed, the country proposed a sequential approach, and sought an alternative package from commercial lenders.

“The authorities view market resources, an option with costlier financial terms, as the only alternative to clear World Bank arrears in the absence of official support. They are willing to collateralise gold proceeds to settle these obligations, and pave the way for regularisation of arrears with other creditors,” said the IMF in its report.

It warned that this route would have dire consequences on the country.

“There are concerns over the sustainability of relying on market resources to repay the World Bank obligations, which are currently not being serviced. Additionally, collateralising gold proceeds could complicate future debt relief. The key question is the timing and quantity of new financing that the arrears clearance could unlock. Assessing this matter has proved challenging amid uncertainties over the strength of policies to restore sustainability and the appetite for support at the Paris Club,” said the IMF.

The Washington-based multilateral lender said inadequate progress on reforms had undermined prospects for new external financing, while insufficient assurances of new financing had weakened the reform momentum in Harare.

This may have persuaded Chinamasa to rethink his strategy, telling the ICAZ Winter School that without reforms, Zimbabwe would default on its obligations again.

“We risk defaulting again. We don’t want to do that,” Chinamasa said.

In his fiscal policy review last week, Chinamasa said of the total external debt of $7,3 billion, $5 billion was in arrears.

“It is, however, important to note that for any future consideration of new financing from the IMF, Zimbabwe would be required to comply with other applicable IMF policies, which includes resolving arrears to other multilateral creditors under the pari-passu rule (African Development Bank, the World Bank, European Investment Bank) as well as bilateral official creditors; and implementing strong fiscal adjustment and structural reforms to restore fiscal and debt sustainability and foster private sector development,” Chinamasa disclosed in his fiscal policy review.