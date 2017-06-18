Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka after 15 years

Zimbabwe will embark on their first tour of Sri Lanka in 15 years this month, playing five ODIs and a Test match, Sri Lanka’s cricket board has said.

The first two ODIs with Zimbabwe will be at Galle and the remaining three 50-over games will be at the refurbished Hambantota Stadium.

The only Test match will be at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo starting July 14.

Schedule:

June 30 – 1st ODI at Galle

July 2 – 2nd ODI at Galle

July 6 – 3rd ODI at Hambantota

July 8 – 4th ODI at Hambantota

July 10 – 5th ODI at Hambantota

July 14 – 1st Test at Colombo