Source: Zimbabweans back opposition coalition – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 11 May 2017

HARARE – Zanu PF followers, together with nearly half of adult

Zimbabweans, believe that a grand opposition coalition led by MDC leader

Morgan Tsvangirai has a good chance of unseating the ruling party in next

year’s watershed elections.

According to the latest survey findings of by think tank Afrobarometer,

the notion of a grand opposition coalition has support among at least 45

percent of Zimbabweans.

This comes as the talks around the planned coalition pacts are gathering

momentum, with the popular Tsvangirai having recently signed memoranda of

understanding with the leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), Joice

Mujuru, and his former secretary-general, Welshman Ncube.

The survey stated that the prospect of a grand opposition coalition had

firm support among 45 percent of Zimbabweans, “including more than 68

percent of MDC-T partisans”.

“Among citizens who do not align themselves with any political party, a

group that makes up half of the adult population, 54 percent also favour

the idea of a grand opposition coalition,” it said.

“Zanu PF supporters reject the idea, 41 percent to 23 percent. Support for

the coalition proposal is stronger among urban residents, better-educated

citizens, and men than among rural dwellers, less-educated respondents and

women.

“Majorities favour the idea in just three of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces – the

traditional opposition strongholds of Bulawayo (64 percent), Harare (62

percent) and Matabeleland North (54 percent),” it added.

The pan-African research network also said the opposition had been at its

weakest since its controversial defeat in the 2013 elections.

“Since 2013, the number of opposition parties has grown rapidly, there are

reportedly now more than four dozen, although fewer than half a dozen are

considered `serious’ national parties,” Afrobarometer said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



