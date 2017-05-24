Source: Zimbos fear for the worst – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 24 May 2017

HARARE – There are growing fears among long-suffering Zimbabweans that the

country is on the verge of a complete implosion – after it was confirmed

earlier this week that the country is failing to pay its external

electricity suppliers.

This comes as stressed banks have also warned that the bond notes

introduced last year to mitigate the severe shortages of cash were being

siphoned from the domestic market and exported to neighbouring countries,

where there was a thriving black market.

Zimbabwe imports electricity mainly from South Africa’s State-run power

utility, Eskom, as well as from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa – to augment its

dwindling power generation capacity occasioned by the government’s dismal

failure to plan and invest in new infrastructure to improve local

electricity supplies.

The government, through Zesa Holdings, owes Eskom and Cahora Bassa a

combined $83 million in payment arrears – which has prompted Pretoria to

give Zimbabwe a one-week ultimatum to settle an overdue $43 million, or

face being switched off.

Opposition parties slammed President Robert Mugabe and his government

yesterday for failing to address the country’s worsening cash shortages

and their failure to prioritise essential services when allocating foreign

exchange.

“No rocket science is needed to appreciate that Zimbabwe is sitting on a

political and socio-economic precipice. The economy of this country has

been to hell and back. We are in a major crisis.

“Mugabe doesn’t seem to fully appreciate and comprehend the economic

disaster that is engulfing the nation. He is living in his own world of

make believe.

“He needs help. The MDC reiterates that Zimbabwe is doomed for as long as

Mugabe and his Zanu PF gangsters remain in power,” thundered MDC

spokesperson Obert Gutu.

Zimbabwe is in the grip of a worsening economic crisis which has also

witnessed a severe shortage of cash, including the recently introduced

bond notes.

The disappearance of the country’s surrogate currency from the market has

also often forced banks to give clients their cash in sackfuls of coins.

It has also seen banks limiting the amount of money both individuals and

companies can withdraw, sometimes to as low as $20.

Last Friday, bankers finally broke their silence on the matter and

confirmed that Zimbabwe was facing a huge financial crisis which required

urgent attention by the government.

Addressing delegates at the Financial Markets Indaba held in Harare,

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe managing director George Guvamatanga said bond

notes had vanished from the local market and were now big business in

neighbouring countries.

“It’s not yet established, but there could be more bond notes at Park

Station in South Africa, and in Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique than we

have here in Zimbabwe.

“Someone realised there is an opportunity to sell the bond notes to

Zimbabweans living outside the country, who then don’t have to come here

and queue to withdraw their money from banks.

“At the moment, it’s easier for us at Barclays to give United States

dollars than to give bond notes,” Guvamatanga told transfixed delegates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



