Source: Zimra to auction abandoned cars – DailyNews Live January 9, 2017
HARARE – The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has announced that it will
auction vehicles that were abandoned at Plumtree Border Post within 30
days, if the owners do not claim them.
Some of the cars have been at the border post – separating Zimbabwe and
Botswana – since 2012.
Zimra is responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for revenue
on behalf of the State through the Finance ministry as well as
facilitating trade and travel by ensuring smooth movement of goods and
people through border ports.
The Authority said it has no details of the importers or vehicle owners,
according to the Government Gazette general notice 2 of 2017 published on
January 6.
“It is hereby notified, in terms, of section 39(2) of the Customs and
Excise Act (Chapter 23:02), that the following vehicles will be dealt with
in terms of section 39(3) and (4) of the Customs and Excise Act
(Chapter23:02) if not claimed within 30 days of the publication of this
notice in the Gazette. All the vehicles were abandoned at Plumtree Border
Post and will be disposed of by auction,” read a notice by acting
commissioner general Happias Kuzvinzwa.
The abandoned vehicles include an ERF-E58 Crane truck, 2006 Kia Seddona,
1999 Landrover Freelander, 1996 Toyota Hiace, 2002 Lexus IS200, 2000 LDV
400 Series and a 2004 Lexus GS300, among others.
This comes as government has launched a clampdown on foreign-registered
vehicles temporarily imported into Zimbabwe by visitors and residents
living abroad by drastically cutting their duration of stay in the country
following abuse of the facility by local car dealers.
Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said government reduced the maximum
period under which Zimra could permit such vehicles to stay in the country
to three months from 12 months with effect from January 1, this year.
Foreign-registered private vehicles imported into the country by visitors
are issued with a temporary import permit by Zimra upon entry.
“…beneficiaries of temporary import permits should abide by set
conditions, which include, an undertaking to remove the vehicle at the
expiry of the temporary import permit and non-disposal of the vehicle
within the country, among others, this, however, has not been adhered to,”
Chinamasa said in the 2017 national budget.
“Consequently, a significant number of motor vehicles under temporary
import permits have not been acquitted, and some end up being disposed
onto the local market, resulting in loss of revenue to the fiscus,” the
Treasury chief said.
He also highlighted that Zimra was to develop a system that links motor
vehicles issued with temporary import permits to the Central Vehicle
Registry and the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration Agency in order to
deter registration of such motor vehicles.