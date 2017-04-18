Source: Zinwa cuts off water supplies to Kwekwe – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 18, 2017

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has defied a High Court order and cut off water supplies to Kwekwe City Council over a $1,5 million debt.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Kwekwe mayor, Matenda Madzoke confirmed the development yesterday, saying the Midlands city has been without running water since Friday, forcing the over 200 000 residents to resort to unprotected water sources.

“They closed the taps, and strapped chains on the taps leaving the city without water since Friday. This is despite a High Court order, which we have that they can’t do that,” he said.

“We fear an outbreak (of diseases) if this problem is not addressed soon. The problem with parastatals is that they see local authorities as (cash) cows that need to be milked, the moment they run out of money, they want to squeeze us, but we are facing the same financial challenges,” he said.

The move comes after Gwanda has gone for two weeks without water after its supplies were also cut off by Zinwa. Redcliff has also been without water for nearly a month following an alleged pump failure at the Kwekwe City Council-run Sebakwe Waterworks.

Kwekwe City treasurer, Rejoice Maweni, told a recent finance committee meeting that the city was not pumping water to Redcliff owing to the pump failure. This happened amid reports that Redcliff municipality owed $2 million in unpaid water bills to Kwekwe City Council.

“Redcliff municipality managed to pay $5 000 to be channelled towards the repairs but this was not adequate for the $17 000 required for the repairs to be done,” she said.

