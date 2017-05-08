Source: ZPC to ramp up power production – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 8 May 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe is expected to produce more electricity this year due to

improved water levels at Kariba Dam, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has

said.

This comes as the country endured power cuts almost daily last year due to

a devastating drought in 2015 that saw water levels declining by more than

42 percent.

However, ZPC managing director Noah Gwariro said his company was on track

to start generating additional power supplies at its Kariba hydro plant in

December 2017.

“The 2017 production target has been set at 7822,05GWh, representing a

15,38 percent increase from the 2016 output of 6779,16GWh. The increase is

attributed to the 50 percent increase in water allocation at Kariba Power

Station to 15 billion cubic meters for the year 2017,” he said.

Construction of two new generating units at the country’s biggest power

plant to add 300 megawatts (MW) of capacity is nearly complete and the

first 150 MW unit is expected to produce electricity by the end of this

year.

“The Kariba South Extension Project is 79 percent complete and on course

for the commissioning of unit 7 in December 2017,” Gwariro said.

Kariba is only producing 520 MW out of its capacity of 750 MW.

Peak power demand in Zimbabwe has fallen over the last decade to 1 600 MW

from 2 200 MW.

Zimbabwe’s economy contracted by nearly half during a 1999-2008 recession,

causing a decline in manufacturing and commercial agriculture production,

sectors that are among the largest consumers of electricity.

Gwariro also indicated that ZPC’s Hwange Power Station’s Unit 6 was

currently undergoing a major overhaul exercise which is expected to return

to service in August this year.

“Unit 3 major overhaul at Hwange will be expedited in the last quarter of

2017. Annual maintenance will also be conducted at all stations as per

statutory requirement.

“We will also continue to engage our suppliers in order to ensure constant

supply of our key resources,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



