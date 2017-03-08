Source: ZSE losing streak continues – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 8 March 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)’s losing streak continued in

February with the local bourse’s market capitalisation falling down 3,7

percent to $3,8 billion.

Equities research firm, IH Securities, said while foreign investors

continued shunning the bourse, the industrial index had also taken a 3,5

percent knock to close at 140,24 weighed down by losses in beverages

manufacturer Delta Corporation, cigarette maker British America Tobacco

and diversified conglomerate Innscor.

“The mining index rose 0,28 percent to 56,47 buoyed by gains in Falcon

Gold, up 66,67 percent and RioZim, up 1,40 percent, offsetting losses in

Bindura Nickel of 1,71 percent,” IH said.

Other notable gains during February were recorded in Proplastics which was

up 19,05 percent, financial services group ZB Financial Holdings up 15,11

percent, Nampak which firmed 11,57 percent and cement maker PPC up 7,14

percent.

“Significant losses were seen in Econet, down 17,01 percent, National Tyre

Service down 12,17 percent, Barclays down 10,71 percent Edgars down 10,42

percent,” the equities firm said.

Turnover rose 28,23 percent to $10,9 million, with average trades of $548

400 realised during the month.

The most significant contributions to total value traded were Delta, CFI

and Econet contributing 39 percent, 13 percent and seven percent

respectively.

Total volume traded went up 58,83 percent to 40,6 million shares.

This comes as another equities firm, Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Les),

recently said overseas investors are not expected to troop back into the

country any time soon despite Zimbabwe’s stocks being one of the cheapest

in Africa.

“Having gained as much as 25,8 percent in 2016, the Zimbabwean equity

market still appears cheaper than most frontier markets,” Les said in an

investor alert published recently.

This comes as the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is currently trades at a

trailing price earnings ratio of 9,45x compared to MSCI’s frontier markets

and MSCI emerging market equivalent of 13,73x and 14,95x respectively.

Meanwhile, IH pointed out that the country’s economy remained under

pressure in February.

“…with companies struggling to access foreign exchange to source inputs

in the market specifically foreign portfolio holders still facing

continued delays in repatriation of proceeds (both dividend and share

sales),” said IH.

Following Econet shareholders vote in favour of a proposed rights offer,

allowing the company to raise $130 million to repay offshore debt, IH said

other companies were going to follow suite.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



