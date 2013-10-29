via Tycoon loses $10m lawsuit, faces Zanu PF censure – DailyNews Live 29 OCTOBER 2013
Controversial businessman Thamer Al Shanfari has lost his $10 million lawsuit against fellow Omani tycoon Kamal Khalfan for allegedly defaming him in private conversations with unnamed top Zanu PF officials.
This also comes as the Oasis Energy Company founder faces serious censure from authorities for allegedly fleecing investors of millions of dollars in various investment deals that never materialised.
In a recent ruling, High Court judge Joseph Mafusire ordered the self-styled diamond trader to pay the honorary Oman Sultanate consul’s legal fees at the highest lawyer-client scale.
In his 2012 suit, the Arabian businessman had claimed Khalfan had rubbished him before various Zanu PF ministers, especially in relation to his handling of a proposed mining venture by Bulgarian millionaire Blagoy Pishonov.
Amid claims by Al Shanfari that the Catercraft (Private) Limited owner had defamed him by saying he was corrupt and caused his disbarment from participating in the Bul Mining diamond venture, information at hand also shows that he had received quite a substantial amount of money — in facilitation fees — from the eastern European investor.
On the other hand, the Harare businessman has received nearly $3 million from German investor Dietrich Herzog in almost similar circumstances.
While Al Shanfari accuses Khalfan of telling the Zimbabwean immigration authorities that the former was wanted for illegal gold dealing, these issues actually arise in a series of October 2012 letters by one of his aggrieved investors Andrew Taylor of CRNI Holding in Switzerland and which detail the controversial businessman’s dodgy bullion deals with an Indian party.
After hitting the headlines at the turn of the millennium with his Democratic Republic of Congo diamond deals, Al Shanfari was also in the news early last year after a raid on his Glenlorne, Harare pad and where his brothers-in-law Ashrat and Mike Raslan were netted.
Despite being deported at the time, the duo has reportedly resurfaced in the country.
On the other hand, Al Shanfari — who had taken a long retreat from Zimbabwe and returned briefly last week — was unavailable for comment this week.
I think that you should look at some of the other people named in this news edit. For example , Andrew Taylor, or Andrew Simon Taylor. Previously known as Andrew Simon Taylor Kimmins. Convicted and sentenced to prison for fraud! Maybe you should talk to some of the many creditors that are chasing him and his Swiss companies . In October 2012 CRNI had no money and invested nothing . Ask the creditors!!
Agreed with Fact post: ANDREW TAYLOR-KIMMINS is a wheeler dealer who has nothing to show for! He is a liar, a fraud and a sociopath. Any one who comes in contact with him, be warned and stay away!
Totally agree with the truth shall prevail.
I had the occasion to work for him for almost a year as an office manager he paid me for 3 months then he started to find excuses for not paying me like his company was having hard times then I decided to suit him and I discovered that his company has buskrupted with a lot of creditors he wasn’t even able to pay his rent.
He owns me a lot of money and for whom may be interested to meet him feel free to contact me I have adresse telephone number bank account numbers and much more.
Thamer Alshanfari Has very good connection with Mosad and they won’t let him go to Trial . His Beaty Queen Wife ( Rana Raslan ) will make sure he gets the Israeli Support he needs .
Taylor is just a con man. He owes millions all over Europe and the US off the back of his various schemes. This is just a case of a number of con men working together and being surpirsed when they make no profit. None of them had any money to start with, Taylor had spent all he could get of other peoples money by October 2012 by selling worthless equity in his companies or borrowing money against contracts that never existed. He was also in business with Charlie “Copperfingers” Vincent at this stage – another person to stay well away from. My advice to anyone would be to stay away from this man and anyone connected to him. He has been in prison before and will certainly end up back there. He lies about relationships with Royal Families in the UAE who have never heard, met or dealt with him when their representatives are questioned. I am sure the person on here who worked as his office manager knows the whole story as the company CRNI Holdings mentioned in the article is now Bankrupt despite Taylor claiming that the Al Nayhans in Abu Dhabi were his partners and that he had millions in assets in Texas, North Africa, Greece and other areas. Taylor is also personally broke and have been previously Bankrupt in the UK. Even though he is a decendent of the family that owned Taylor-Woodrow they clearly want nothing to do with him either.
There are many creditors chasing Andrew Simon Taylor Kimmins and Charles Anthony Marcus Vincent, going back many years. Both of these men believe that they have a birthright to be wealthy . What neither of them understand is that you have to work and earn your wealth. Neither of these two men are prepared to do this. Kimmins needs money to feed the Fantastic Andrew Kimmins Ego (FAKE) . In the United Kingdom there is the Freedom of Information Act and I am sure that on request the details of his previous conviction and the comments made by the sentencing judge are readily available.
Charles Anthony Marcus Vincent , likes to be called “Charlie” this must be something to do with his life style choices of many years now. If you look at the history , a large copper trade went through in The City of London. Vincent took all the credit for it and loved all the publicity. However once the deal went south and ALL the monies from the trade had to be paid back, Vincent was more than happy to pass the buck. Vincent does not live in Monaco as he will tell his victims and has not lived there for many years , there are victims there too.
These men will wine and dine their victims (with other victims money) to get the information or the cash that they need to feed their lifestyles.
Again look at their histories and you will find no evidence of any monies earned through real successful business.
They will use nothing more than the english language to prize other peoples hard earned monies from their hands.
To say that their moral compass is pointing in the wrong direction is frankly an insult to any misguided people . To have a moral compass , you must have a conscience , neither of these people have a conscience or take any responsibility for their actions against innocent victims.
These men have no working income, their income comes from investment , this just adds more creditors to the list. Creditors unfortunately will not see their monies collected.
I am sure that some creditors over the years will have the financial ability to challenge these two men in court. If the creditors got together as one, searched out further victims (in various countries) of many years, some of which have some true horror stories, then I am sure that in the courts some justice would be served. Not the outcome that creditors would wish for but at least these men would be removed from circulation for some time .
But creditors be aware that Kimmins and Vincent will say and do ANYTHING to protect themselves.
LATEST UPDATE: it appears that ANDREW TAYLOR-KIMMINS has finally been CONVICTED in Switzerland on FRAUD. He has been given 9 months in jail and must still pay his creditors.
He is now an official CONVICTED FELON wanted in Switzerland and all of Shengen. He is wanted here in the UK by the SFO (Serious Fraud Office).
He has fled to the US and it appears he is trying to con more investors over there. Justice is catching up to him finally..
This guy has taken millions of £’s of peoples money in total via nothing but lies and deception. My business went bust thanks to Vincent and Taylor and I have heard plenty of other stories over the way they effected people by lying, cheating and stealing just to keep there own lifestyles. They are both very convincing, but it seems clear all they have done over the years, Taylor in particular, is take money from people in the form of investment, to fool others into thinking he was successful. God knows what happened to all the money Charlie Vincent had, but he to is clearly broke. Am sure if the dozens of people who have been conned got together the sentence would be longer than nine months.
How do you know about the conviction in Switzerland? I can not trace a conviction. CRNI has disappeared and Taylor (Kimmins) does seem to have left the country, but where is he now. Does anyone know?
I have a legal claim against him in the UK, currently being processed in Switzerland but there seems little point.
What country should I look in now !
I can confirm that Andrew Taylor HAS been convicted by the Swiss courts. There is a warrant for his arrest in Switzerland and I believe all Shengen countries.
He currently is hiding in New york behind his wife Collette Rabbat who is completely aware of her husband’s ill doing.
They own a luxurious lake front property near Montreux Switzerland.
He is up to his old tricks again in New York with potential new investors for his fake “investments”.
If anyone knows of anybody in New York, let’s get in touch to catch him as the by lateral laws in Switzerland and the US can go into effect to arrest him.
Why are people still bothering with Taylor. He and Charlie Vincent have a track record of fraud dating back decades. Even if Taylor does pay people what he owes now, it just means he has stolen it from someone else. The thought of him making an honest living or attracting serious investment into him is a joke. Its even worse for him in the US if you look at the circus of Blackwood and Glen Rose. The Swiss idea of justice is also pretty pathetic if they just let him slip the country. I for one do not want his money if it means that someone else faces the situation I went through with him. I would rather see him in prison where he belongs, but does not seem like that will happen either
@ Creditor: I can assure you that Justice shall Prevail is correct and that Colette Rabbat is fully aware of her husbands activities.
@ Is it Justice: I agree with you that he should end up in jail and pretty soon he will as I have from a reliable source that the prosecution he has had in Switzerland is currently being activated in the US, thanks to the bilateral laws with both countries. By US law, he will either have to pay or he will just end up in jail just as if he was still in Switzerland. The law is catching up to him..
He has stolen a large sum of money from us, 100’s of thousands of Dollars. The Montreux house was put in his wifes name and sold, they got divorced last July but he sees her everyday and spends nights at her apartment in Tribeca NYC. You work it out! He has used our Company paperwork but changed the logo to his own to enable him to steal more from yet more unsuspecting targets. Retribution via various International Courts has already started. He will not escape as our Company has the funds to take this all the way to the end.
@Another Sucker: am sorry to hear you have also been taken advantage of from this maleficient person! The supposed “divorce” from his wife was just a ploy to not have her implicated in his dealings, we all knew this already and the fact that he lives with her in NY is also a known fact as he is under heavy investigation in the US as we speak.
If you need additional information to help you in your Court Case do not hesitate to contact me. I have direct access to the people in Switzerland who have won a judgement case against him.
I’m sorry to say I think I saw this thread and the ripoff report too late for myself.
I signed a contract with him while in Abu Dhabi and have had no salary from him leading me to losing my house due to debts. I’ve done what I thought was 6 months legitimate work for nothing.
113 East 37th street New York has several Taylor’s living there as well as Colette Rabbat his supposed ex wife.
His mobile phone number has gone off as far as I see. He seems also to be in league with Theodore (Teddy) Williams who lives in Morristown New Jersey.
His next spoof project seems to be President Trumps wall and he’s using the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to fund it through Peninsula and Overseas Holdings. (P&O). He was trying to purchase a private jet. I managed to open a UAE bank account on the back of info from P&O, so he’s still at it. Feb 2017