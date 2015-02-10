via Best 100 O-Level schools named | The Herald February 10, 2015

Monte Cassino Girls High School has, for the second-year running, produced the best Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Ordinary Level results, recording a 100 percent pass rate in last year’s November public examinations.

According to a list of the top 100 schools released by Zimsec yesterday, the Roman Catholic School in Manicaland Province, had 83 candidates sitting for their examinations last year.

In 2013, Monte Cassino came out tops, recording another 100 percent pass rate with 82 candidates.

Manicaland Province had four schools in the top five slot with Kriste Mambo coming out second, recording a 98 percent pass rate, followed by Nyanga High School (97,92 percent) and St David’s Bonda High School (96,83 percent) in fifth position.

St Dominic’s Chishawasha Secondary School occupies the fourth position with a pass rate of 96,84 percent.

Nyanga High School has remained in the top five in the past years, while Kriste Mambo in Rusape jumped from 10th position in 2013 to second in last year’s examinations. Girls high schools (Monte Cassino, Kriste Mambo and St David’s Bonda) dominate the top five.

Zimbabwe Republic Police High School recorded 94,89 percent, St Ignatius College (94,52), Anderson Secondary School (93,85), Regina Mundi (93,48) and Knowstics Academy (92,98), to complete the list of the best 10 performing schools.

Other big names among the best 20 schools include St Faith’s (12th), St Augustine’s Penhalonga (14th), Moleli (15th), Langham (16th) and Mazowe (18th).

Little-known Chikwingwizha in Shurugwi has managed to remain in the top 20, although it dropped from 16th position in 2013 to number 20 in last year’s examinations. Nagle House, which used to produce best results, is ranked number 78 after recording a 66,67 percent pass rate.

Some of the schools that have significantly improved their pass rate are Bradley High School, which moved from 30th position in 2013 to number 23, Hartzell (from number 37 to 27), Waddilove (from 42 to 38), St John’s (from 71 to 46), Bradley (from 30 to 23) and Queen Elizabeth (from 75 to 47).

Notable slip-ups were registered by Gokomere High (position 48 from 34), St Francis of Assisi (from 25 to 36) and Howard (from 27 to 35). Bernard Mzeki slipped from position 29 to 30, while Goromonzi remained on position 24.

Mabelreign Girls High School is on position 100 with a percentage pass rate of 58,43 while All Souls High School occupies the 99th position with a pass rate of 58,42 percent.

St Michael’s High School is in the 98th position with a 58,47 percent pass rate while Biriiri High School occupies position 97 with 58,50 percent and Mutambara High School is in position 95 with 58,55 percent.

The overall percentage pass rate rose by more than 10 percent to 30,85 compared to the previous year. In the November 2013 O-Level examinations the overall percentage pass rate stood at 20,72. High pass rates were recorded in Literature in English (82,54 percent), Physics (89,08 percent), Statistics (77,96 percent), Additional Mathematics (calculator version — 79,62 percent), Home Management (82,46 percent) and Computer Studies (78,43 percent).

Boys performed better than girls, the analysis by Zimsec showed, while girls outshone boys at Advanced Level.

