via Joy at Zimbabwe Passport Office – Zimbo Jam 22 Oct 2014 by Fungai Tichawangana
A number of Zimbabweans have expressed shock over the sudden efficiency of the passport office in Harare. Gone are the chaotic scenes of queues that looked more like crowds and processes that were mired in sheer confusion with touts taking over as self-appointed overseers of the premises.
I quote journalist Wongai Zhangazha who in May last year wrote in The Independent, “The dust, dirt, long snaking queues and aggressive vendors just outside the main offices of Zimbabwe’s dilapidated passport office at Makombe Building in Harare make for a chaotic if not foreboding atmosphere.”
Then in December Stephen Tsoroti, writing in Harare News spoke about the chaos at Makombe Building. “The Harare Passport Office is a place of dread for many Harareans. Upon arrival, it is not hard to see why. As early as 4am, pushing and shoving becomes the order of day as passport seekers scream and shout to be the first to be served.”
I also remember once listening to the Registrar General, Tobaiwa Mudede, speaking about the operations of the passport office and thinking ‘This guy is just not serious’, It seems I may have to take back my words. I just heard from a friend, Marj Appel, who went to the passport office over the weekend and had a surprisingly pleasant experience there.
And she’s not the only one, another friend who went to renew his passport expressed shock at the speedy and efficient service he received. In our office, a discussion about the new order at Makombe Building was characterised by expressions of relief. “At least something is improving.”
Marj Appel’s account summarises the feelings we all have. She writes; “I went to renew my brother’s passport on Saturday at the passport office. I went at 9am and by 11am I was done.
“I couldn’t believe that was the same place. There’s queues yes but it’s so organised. It was well marked and the staff were helpful. No queue jumping, no sense of despair.
“When you collect, I noted that everyone sits and a speaker calls a number. People then go to the window with their receipts to collect their passports. By the time I left the place had emptied out.
“As I was leaving, a lady I knew, was coming in with her two daughters to renew their passports. She told she had been in on Monday and in two hours she was done. They still ask for citizenship documentation, so make sure you have that unless you want to challenge them with the new constitution. So don’t be terrified to do your passports yourselves, in Harare, it’s really refreshing to see that things can change, to what was for me – drastic, wonderful, change!”
Well done to Mudede and his team and thank you for rising above our expectations.
COMMENTS
Indeed, if all govt departments followed suit, it would be the begining of a new era.
Things can be done efficiently ,Hope other departments will follow suite
At one time they did not want us to leave the country. Now they do.
First positive report from Zim — something works
Makorokoto, wonderful wonderful news
Because it is a few of the cash cows left…..where have you seen a country charging a min of $50 for its citizen to get a birth certificate. If you take it in SA you pay a minimum of hundred….$100. This institutional fraud. $50 for a birth certificate….come on. This is biserk
Why praise the man for doing what he is paid to do?
What a rare complement. Well done if it is true coz we have a lot of hagiographer doing public relations for the party.
I don’t believe anything in Graceland has improved !!!!!!!!!!!! Mugabeland is a zpf cesspit
Please help us in Bulawayo also. Corruption is still rampant you don’t get a service without paying a bribe at the passport office and queues are still very long . They say photos are faulty but when you pay a bribe photos become fine. Please help the people of Matabeleland. People working outside the country are the main targets of these greedy and corrupt officers. Mugabe please get secret police to trap all these corrupt officers and get them arrested.
Praiz b 2 Jah,his kids nw know dem aint of d world but heaven abv.we all celebrate d begining of d end of corruption and chaos.
ngazvirambe zvakadaro
YES THIS IS TRUE THE SERVICE AT HARARE PASSPORT OFFICE HAS GREATLY IMPROVED
I went to passport office it is better,bt stil new system taks time,went 3 days to hand my pasport in,not efficient.
True the experience at the passport office is refreshing l went there recently to renew my passport in an hour`s time l was done,keep it up!
I JUST WANT OT SAY I KNOW FOR SURE NOTHING HAS OR EVER WILL CHANGE IN THAT COUNTRY.
I still waiting for sms for my passport submitted since 6 june 2017 until now is the forth month and u say its for three months the one for $53