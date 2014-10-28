via Joy at Zimbabwe Passport Office – Zimbo Jam 22 Oct 2014 by Fungai Tichawangana

A number of Zimbabweans have expressed shock over the sudden efficiency of the passport office in Harare. Gone are the chaotic scenes of queues that looked more like crowds and processes that were mired in sheer confusion with touts taking over as self-appointed overseers of the premises.

I quote journalist Wongai Zhangazha who in May last year wrote in The Independent, “The dust, dirt, long snaking queues and aggressive vendors just outside the main offices of Zimbabwe’s dilapidated passport office at Makombe Building in Harare make for a chaotic if not foreboding atmosphere.”

Then in December Stephen Tsoroti, writing in Harare News spoke about the chaos at Makombe Building. “The Harare Passport Office is a place of dread for many Harareans. Upon arrival, it is not hard to see why. As early as 4am, pushing and shoving becomes the order of day as passport seekers scream and shout to be the first to be served.”

I also remember once listening to the Registrar General, Tobaiwa Mudede, speaking about the operations of the passport office and thinking ‘This guy is just not serious’, It seems I may have to take back my words. I just heard from a friend, Marj Appel, who went to the passport office over the weekend and had a surprisingly pleasant experience there.

And she’s not the only one, another friend who went to renew his passport expressed shock at the speedy and efficient service he received. In our office, a discussion about the new order at Makombe Building was characterised by expressions of relief. “At least something is improving.”

Marj Appel’s account summarises the feelings we all have. She writes; “I went to renew my brother’s passport on Saturday at the passport office. I went at 9am and by 11am I was done.

“I couldn’t believe that was the same place. There’s queues yes but it’s so organised. It was well marked and the staff were helpful. No queue jumping, no sense of despair.

“When you collect, I noted that everyone sits and a speaker calls a number. People then go to the window with their receipts to collect their passports. By the time I left the place had emptied out.

“As I was leaving, a lady I knew, was coming in with her two daughters to renew their passports. She told she had been in on Monday and in two hours she was done. They still ask for citizenship documentation, so make sure you have that unless you want to challenge them with the new constitution. So don’t be terrified to do your passports yourselves, in Harare, it’s really refreshing to see that things can change, to what was for me – drastic, wonderful, change!”

Well done to Mudede and his team and thank you for rising above our expectations.