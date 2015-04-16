via Newsflash: President Obama message on Zimbabwe Independence day – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 16, 2015
The US president, Barack Obama has for the second year running sent his best wishes to the Zimbabwean people on the occasion of their 35th independence anniversary on 18 April.
In a message made available to NewsDay, Obama said: “As a steadfast friend to the people of Zimbabwe, the United States will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe as they strive to fulfill the promise set forth at independence of a democratic and prosperous nation.”
Obama, last year in similar fashion, said: “The American people join me in sending best wishes to the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 34th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence on April 18.
“The United States remains committed to the people of Zimbabwe and will continue to support them as they work to build a society that responds to their needs and honors their democratic choices. May the coming year bring progress toward a healthy and prosperous Zimbabwe.”
USA will also allow WFP World Food Program in Zimbabwe to continue to buy Maize through a South African company agreed to by RBZ in Harare who have been laundering money from Zimbabwe through South Africa and New York this same company in RSA also diverted fertilizer made in RSA to a private rail siding in Tzaneen and altered its composition so that all the Maize grown in Zimbabwe would fail, an Act of Terrorism. No one batted an eyelid and the UK and EU even lifted personal travel sanctions on those involved in Harare as a thank you gift.
Those born before 1979 will remember travelling along the countryside in convoy, with military escort. The words ‘ambush’ and ‘landmine’ were phrases one learned earlier than one’s ABCs.
Nothing has changed. In a 20km drive within Harare, one will typically be ambushed five times by the traffic police who are expert at finding fault even on a brand new motor vehicle.
Whereas the Rhodesian soldiers asked for the whereabouts of the enemy – ‘upi lo gandanga’ – the police in ‘independent’ Zimbabwe demand ‘money for drink.’ Before, motorists only reached for their wallets in order to liberate their drivers’ license. Now, for the smallest infraction – failure to produce drivers’ license, reflectors missing – police heartlessly impound motor vehicles or demand a spot fine, rather than allowing offenders to make good their transgression within the usual 14 days,
Even when Ian Smith’s passbooks had become things we only heard in the anecdotes of our grandfathers, Mugabe’s police continued to stop pedestrians at random, demanding to see ID. Until human rights lawyer, Bryant Elliot successfully challenged the law in XXXXXXXXXXX it was an offence to be found without a national ID.
Pr- independence, the high density houses – in those days called the locations – received a limited supply of electricity. The government of the time did not expect the people in the ghettos to own too many appliances, beyond a few lights and a wireless receiver. Residents of these areas who were able to purchase fridges, TVs and irons often found themselves in darkness if they overloaded the humble 15amp fuse box.
