President Obama message on Zimbabwe Independence day

The US president, Barack Obama has for the second year running sent his best wishes to the Zimbabwean people on the occasion of their 35th independence anniversary on 18 April.

In a message made available to NewsDay, Obama said: “As a steadfast friend to the people of Zimbabwe, the United States will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe as they strive to fulfill the promise set forth at independence of a democratic and prosperous nation.”

Obama, last year in similar fashion, said: “The American people join me in sending best wishes to the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 34th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence on April 18.

“The United States remains committed to the people of Zimbabwe and will continue to support them as they work to build a society that responds to their needs and honors their democratic choices. May the coming year bring progress toward a healthy and prosperous Zimbabwe.”