Zim migrants have highest pay in Aussie

11/11/2013 by Staff Reporter NewZimbabwe

Zim-born migrants have the highest incomes in Australia and the lowest jobless rate, recent census data has revealed.

According to the data, Zimbabwean migrants have average personal incomes of about $908 and a jobless rate of 4.4 per cent, better than their Irish ($892 and 3.6 per cent) and South African ($882 and 5 per cent) counterparts.

Other groups with low personal incomes included people born in China ($328 a week and 11 per cent jobless rate), Lebanon ($333 and 9.1 per cent), Korea ($352 and 9.3 per cent) and Turkey ($360 and 9.4 per cent).

More than a million Zimbabweans are believed to have left the country in the last decade to escape a collapsing economy, most settling in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa.

Others however, went overseas to countries such as Australia, Canada, the US and the UK, finding it easier to integrate there because of the absence of a language barrier and their relatively high levels of education.

Australia has however become a new frontier lately with a number of Zimbabweans who had moved to the UK relocating to Canberra.

