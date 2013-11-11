via Zim migrants have highest pay in Aussie 11/11/2013 by Staff Reporter NewZimbabwe
Zim-born migrants have the highest incomes in Australia and the lowest jobless rate, recent census data has revealed.
According to the data, Zimbabwean migrants have average personal incomes of about $908 and a jobless rate of 4.4 per cent, better than their Irish ($892 and 3.6 per cent) and South African ($882 and 5 per cent) counterparts.
Other groups with low personal incomes included people born in China ($328 a week and 11 per cent jobless rate), Lebanon ($333 and 9.1 per cent), Korea ($352 and 9.3 per cent) and Turkey ($360 and 9.4 per cent).
More than a million Zimbabweans are believed to have left the country in the last decade to escape a collapsing economy, most settling in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa.
Others however, went overseas to countries such as Australia, Canada, the US and the UK, finding it easier to integrate there because of the absence of a language barrier and their relatively high levels of education.
Australia has however become a new frontier lately with a number of Zimbabweans who had moved to the UK relocating to Canberra.
Sadly they are unlikely to ever return to failed state mugabeland
Zimbabwe would have been the hottest destination to live and all it’s people living a high standard of living. Oh no that is not good enough for Zanoids. They like poverty slums hunger begging power shortages etc. how the helm did they win the election. Not one Zanoid on this forum has answered the burning question show me the diamond money
It is well to know something of the manners of various peoples, in order more sanely to judge our own, and that we do not think that everything against our modes is ridiculous, and against reason, as those who have seen nothing are accustomed to think. Despite the horrific conditions in which the average Zimbabwean lives, the nation’s upper class lives quite comfortably—allegedly “bleeding the economy dry. The elite few—especially those attached to government bureaucracy—enjoy luxurious lives.
And believe me, this means Rhodesians. (as per mugabe, whites can’t be zimbabweans and under his incompetent ‘leadership’……..aint that a Blessing)
I am one of the Zimbabwean migrants living and working in Australia – it has been very good to me and my family; but my heart will always be in Zimbabwe. If those of us in the diaspora want Zimbabwe to recover, then we have to play some role in helping those who are still in Zim fight for democracy and their rights. Easy to say, hard to do, I know, but for myself at least, I haven’t given up on Zim and its people and hope to play some small role in supporting those who are still there and who want the same things that I do.
hahaaaaa usadaro wangu.Zimbabwe yakafa kare taneta nazvo
me, my husbund and l we are dying to leave this country but we have no one to help us with the visa application. please if you are will to help us we will be very greatful for the rest of our lives
hope you will consider our request
Ah, a colony that succeeded. Must make Mugabe mad.
No big surprise. Although “Best country to live in” depends on what you are looking at – Happiest citizens? Safest? Standard of living? But Australia appears almost cosistently in the top countries5 globally and in several lists at No 1 position.
In the Diaspora, happy (mostly), safe, secure and free. I have respect, dignity and a stable way of life. But above all I have the law on my side. Rule of law and democracy are the kings in any civilized country. My heart still bleeds for Zimbabwe and the people I have been forced to leave behind.
Another five years of tyranny and destruction under Mugabe and Zanu-PF, I fear there will be little left by 2018. “Sad” just doesn’t describe to appalling decline of once great nation.
Sounds cynical of me but other migrants may seem to have low pay but they are into business themselves ad may have responded with low pay. Teir networth is probably gretater and not necessarily in formal employment! Its like thinking in other terms!
Many people are leaving Zimbabwe for a better life elsewhere rather than go hungry and not have a job at home. But some people leave the country because of intimidation resulting from their political beliefs. The bulk of Zimbabweans are flag-wavers against their will, and just because someone has a flag lapel or a flag pin on their jacket doesn’t mean they wouldn’t get the next flight away if they got a chance to live elsewhere.Half of the Population Wants to Leave the Country.
Whats in it for me, is all you hear if you try to register and start a project in Zim. To get a signature from a government official they need payment or shares. What a corrupt governments. No freedom of expression, speech and association. I am happy in diaspora. I may not get everything but I, m happy and safe. The law is on my side.
me too I’m happy. that our tateguru is useless to us.all that he knows is to say jokes and moke others.
Michael has said it all, simply put and true in every word.
One day, not too far from today, the looters and/or their off spring will be forced to return the loot and proceeds there-off.
Quality of life is too low in Zimbabwe. No matter how much you earn, its what you can do with that money that counts. Fake roads for your expensive car, fake social services, fake infrastructure, fake political leadership, fake Chinese friends, fake all.
I love Zimbabwe as I’m Zimbabwean we have our different thoughts and opinions about Zimbabwe, as we says different thoughts hw many countries they have problem like Zimbabwe, its many because of taking our s on land its a problem no, lets be Zimbabweans no matter what, hw many investment they making vigorous to enter there now. Many one day will be beautiful I promise you, our brothers and sisters.