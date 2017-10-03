Source: ZSE introduces market data policy – DailyNews Live
BUSINESS WRITER 3 October 2017
HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has announced that it will
soon issue the Market Data Policy which will govern the use, distribution
and reporting for listed counters with effect from January 1 next year.
Market Data enables investors and stock brokers to have public access to
trade data more conveniently. It would also ensure that those who use the
data for commercial purpose pay for it through vending.
The policy outlines the policies which would govern the use, distribution,
display and reporting of ZSE market data by direct customers, data vendors
and their end users.
“The general public should note that the policy is an evolving document
which will be continually updated over time and updated versions of the
document will be available from time to time,” the local bourse said in a
statement yesterday.
The ZSE publicity invited comments from all stakeholders on the draft
policy on September 7 and the comments were used to amend the draft
policy.
The Market Data Policy is expected to increase ZSE participation. Market
turnover recorded in the quarter to September increased fourfold to $127,8
million compared to $31,96 million recorded in the same period last year.
The month of September contributed 70 percent to the total value of shares
traded on the ZSE during the period under review.
According to ZSE, September recorded the biggest monthly turnover since
dollarisation of $89,5 million.
Market capitalisation more than doubled in the third quarter to $11,86
billion from $5,7 billion in the previous quarter while year on year it
rose 335,22 percent.
The local bourse’s mainstream index grew by 113,5 percent in the third
quarter to September, reaching a new high of 418,39 points as investors
sought refuge in stocks against a background of rising inflation and bond
note which are losing value against the US dollar.
The mining index also advanced 75,63 percentage to 122,57 points in the
quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the industrial index rose 322,8 percent
while the mining index picked up 360,6 percent.
