Presidents Jacob Zuma and Robert Mugabe will review the state of the bilateral relationship between the countries.
Source: Zuma to host Mugabe ahead of talks – ENCA 2 October 2017
More than a hundred South African companies do business in Zimbabwe.
This is Mugabe’s first visit after his wife, Grace, was accused of assaulting a woman at a Johannesburg hotel in August.
She was subsequently granted diplomatic immunity against the charges.
So are they going to discuss add finalize the ZAR 20 billion waiting in cash to be used in the Zim dichotomy, I mean Economy, to prop up ZANY-PF until the elections.
I think not. Just cucumbers sandwiches, boiled eggs and tea is on the agenda.