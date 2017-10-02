Presidents Jacob Zuma and Robert Mugabe will review the state of the bilateral relationship between the countries.

Source: Zuma to host Mugabe ahead of talks – ENCA 2 October 2017

File: President Jacob Zuma will host his Zimbabwean counterpart, Robert Mugabe, in Pretoria. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma will host his Zimbabwean counterpart, Robert Mugabe, in Pretoria on Tuesday.The pair will attend the second session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission.Zuma and Mugabe will review the state of the bilateral relationship between the countries.

More than a hundred South African companies do business in Zimbabwe.

This is Mugabe’s first visit after his wife, Grace, was accused of assaulting a woman at a Johannesburg hotel in August.

She was subsequently granted diplomatic immunity against the charges.

eNCA